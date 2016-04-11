She's back! The mom of two showed off her sexy post-baby body in Sin City

We imagine Kim Kardashian West has been planning her post-baby red carpet return outfit since before Saint was born. Sure, she dabbled in the style spotlight at husband Kanye West’s Yeezy season 3 show, but still, Kim was kovered up and went semi incognito wearing a platinum blonde wig and oversize fur coat. Fast forward to Saturday night when the 35-year-old mom of two finally ditched the dusters for a full body-con moment that’s 100 percent Mrs. West. And it should come as no surprise that the couture look is straight off her good friend Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain runway.

Image zoom



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Denise Truscello/WireImage

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the third anniversary celebration of Hakkasan nightclub in Las Vegas, Kim showed off her post-baby weight loss in a whiplash-inducing beaded Balmain gown complete with shoulder cutouts and sheer paneling. She added her signature bronzy glam and center-parted down hairstyle to the sparkly look.

The dress first hit the runway on model Binx Walton during Parish Fashion Week in March. And the only thing that would make this high-fashion faceoff better is if Kendall was the one wearing the look, because nothing tops a Kardashian-Jenner sister style showdown.

Kim was not front row at March’s Balmain show, but Kanye and mom Kris Jenner made sure to make a cameo to cheer Kendall on and in Kanye’s case, make Kim’s presence known. In fact, the rapper told reporters at the show that his stylish wife is “the source, the whole collection is based on Kim!”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Critics Over Her NSFW Tweet

We’re just happy to see Kim is moving away from her post-baby uniform of all black spandex and back into the flashy, figure-loving looks she’s known for. At Saturday’s event, she told reporters that she’s gaining her body confidence back.

“I definitely feel good to a place where I feel comfortable again and things are starting to fit,” she shared. “This time I think weight has come off quicker than last time because I kind of learned how to eat better. Last time I worked out a little bit harder. This time I’m eating differently.”

The busy mom added that she’s doing the Atkins diet combined with intense workouts to shed the post-baby weight.

“I think the mix of the two will really help out this last 20 lbs. fly off,” she said. “I’m praying.”