Kim Kardashian West sported a pair of tricky, tied-up-the-legs, suede heels during lunch with Scott Disick in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Kim Kardashian West is master of the lace-up style!

The 35-year-old reality star was spotted out to lunch with Scott Disick on Wednesday in Los Angeles where she donned an edgy, black ensemble complete with a pair of tricky, tied-up-the-legs, thigh-high heels.

The star and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex took to upscale sushi spot Katsuya with Kardashian West in a sheer, black top, — which also required some lacing-up at the cleavage — form-fitting shorts and a black jacket.

Proud of her intricate footwear, the

Keeping up with the Kardashians

star posted a Snapchat photo of herself wearing the suede heels.

Disick, 32, opted for a more casual look, wearing a long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

Despite the meet up with her sister’s former beau, it seems Kardashian West was out and about for work with Kardashian, 37.

“So, I’m on set today. But it’s actually not a photo shoot for me for once,” the mom of two said in a Snapchat video. “It’s for one of my sisters and she stole my glam team.”

She gave no details about the photo shoot, or her sister’s project, but Kardashian was spotted with famed photographer Yu Tsai in an Instagram post, where Tsai gushed about what’s to come.

“Together with @kourtneykardash creating some #major moments… Stay tune …” Tsai wrote alongside the video clip. Kardashian tweeted the post.

Kardashian West may be queen of the tricky style, but she isn’t the only one in her fashion-forward family to try out (and master) the trend.

Kendall jenner sported a pair of thigh-high, DSquared2 lace-up stilettos at this year’s MTV Movie Awards. The 20-year-old gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to get into the complicated heels for the show’s red carpet.

She uploaded an Instagram photo of the (successful) attempt, including a simple caption: “team work.”

What do you think of the tricky, lace-up trend? Sound off below!