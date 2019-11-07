Kim Kardashian West Wears Burberry Chaps to Present Riccardo Tisci with His WSJ Innovator Award

Kim Kardashian put her own sexy twist on denim-on-denim at the 2019 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards on Wednesday night.

The KKW beauty mogul, 39, walked the red carpet with her husband of five years, Kanye West, while donning an all-denim Burberry ensemble that included a corset-style, off-the-shoulder denim blouse and matching jeans — pulling attention to her hourglass figure. She completed her look with a pair of navy blue leather chaps and laced up heels.

Her rapper husband, 42, matched his wife with a pair of tall galoshes that he wore over his navy blue suit. He paired the all-blue look with a single gold chain around his neck.

The couple attended the event in honor of their long-time friend, designer Riccardo Tisci. They later presented Tisci with the Fashion Innovator award. And the designer dressed the whole family in head-to-toe Burberry, including Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble.

While arriving at the awards ceremony, held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the rapper couldn’t seem to keep his hands off of his wife, with several photos showing the couple looking happy and loved-up.

During their speech presenting Tisci with the award, they were also on the same page, praising the designer for his groundbreaking ways and inclusivity.

“Riccardo is the first person in fashion to put me on a fashion magazine,” Kardashian West shared. “He believed in me before I really knew what fashion was and even believed in myself.”

The rapper reflected on the first time he saw Tisci’s signature rottweiler print for Givenchy while making an album with Jay-Z, adding that he was always a visionary in the field.

He also threw shade at designers who wouldn’t dress Kim when they first started dating, adding that Tisci was always there to support her.

“There are people in this room that have talked about Kim – you know I have to give you that Ye,” he said in his address to the crowd.

Kim and Kayne’s rare public outing comes just one week after a source told PEOPLE that the couple was in a “great place right now” despite the backlash they’ve felt over West’s recent, controversial opinions.

From expressing his disapproval about Kim’s sexy attire and their 6-year-old daughter North wearing makeup to asking his album’s collaborators to abstain from premarital sex, Kanye has faithfully stood by his sentiments, though they might be popular with their fans.

And despite any criticism, the mother-of-four has been fully supportive of her husband.

“Kim and Kanye are in such a great place right now,” the source told PEOPLE last week. “Kim doesn’t want to change Kanye. She loves him and supports him.”

“Of course, there are going to be times when Kanye says something Kim didn’t know he was going to say, but in general they talk about everything and are usually on the same page,” the insider continued.

“They are incredibly supportive of each other,” added the source. “Kanye, in particular, has been so proud of everything Kim has been doing lately. They are very in sync.”