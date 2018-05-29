Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Princess Jasmine in New Tutorial - and North West Isn't Buying It!

Kandee Johnson/YouTube

Over the years, Kim Kardashian West has channeled many of her female icons — this year alone, the star dressed up as Cher, Madonna and Selena. And while her Cher hair stuck around for some time, there’s one other notable woman she’s dressed as on more than one occasion: Princess Jasmine (her go-to Halloween costume). And now, she’s recreating that look, makeup and all, thanks to the skills of YouTube makeup guru Kandee Johnson.

In a new video with Johnson, Kardashian West morphs into the Disney character — complete with a long black wig, upward turning eyebrows and her signature tiara.

To create the look, Johnson first perfects Kardashian West’s skin with foundation, before applying gray eye shadow. Then, she “removes” the star’s eye brows, using Elmer’s glue to paste them down and Nars concealer to hide them. Next, she draws them back on with dark brow gel in order to create a bold shape like Jasmine’s, followed by a cat eye and, of course, the wig.

RELATED: See All of Kim Kardashian’s Sexy, Music Legend-Inspired Halloween Costumes from the Weekend

And Kim was so excited about her look that she FaceTimed with her 4-year-old daughter North West in the video, trying to convince her that she’s the Disney character. But North doesn’t fall for it, and instead responds, “You’re really Kim,” adding, “you don’t look like Jasmine!”

And while she had the look down, there’s no hiding her signature Kim Kardashian voice.