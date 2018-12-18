Kim Kardashian West Poses in Barely-There, Sheer and Sparkly Unfinished Gown During 'Fittings'

Kim Kardashian West proved that she can make even an unfinished dress look good.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave fans a peek behind-the-scenes at one of her fashion fittings — posting an Instagram photo of herself snapped while she posed in an plunging sheer sparkling gown, which was delicately draped to hug her famous curves.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The dress, which Kardashian West held closed in the front, appeared to be worn without underwear.

It wasn’t the only thing unfinished about the mother of three’s look. Kardashian West’s long brown locks appeared to be a work in progress too, with a hairstylist’s clip still in place.

“Fittings,” Kardashian West captioned the picture.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Defends Kim Kardashian After a Fan Says Chicago Isn’t Her Biological Daughter

Kardashian West’s post came just days after she teased that her annual KarJenner family Christmas card might be happening after all.

Earlier this month, the 38-year-old said that her family would be forgoing their epic, annual holiday photoshoot in 2018, telling E! News that because last year’s card “was so dramatic,” momager Kris had “given up” trying to “wrangle” her kids and grandkids.

But on Dec. 13, she was shooting “a secret project” with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner anyway, and discussed turning their festive glittery photo shoot into a Christmas card.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian Instagram

“I’m here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card?” the KKW Beauty founder asked her followers on her Instagram story.

“I think I can get this done,” Kim added. “I can maybe pull this off in an hour. But do we want a sisters/mom Christmas card or do we want all the kids here? I can try to get the kids here and surprise everyone. What do I do guys? Christmas card today? Should I try to get them to do a Christmas card today?”

She added on Twitter: “Ok I have all of my sisters and my mom on set! I’m trying to surprise them with a Christmas Card shoot but just thought of this idea and Kanye is out of town! 😭 What do I do????”

RELATED: The Kardashians’ Very Merry Christmas Cards Through the Years

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Fans have yet to see whether Kardashian West actually got the shot, but she has been busy.

In addition to her fitting session on Monday, the KKW Beauty star also made a trip with Kris to the South Coast Plaza to visit her pop-up shop.

Both were all smiles as they posed with a sea of fans at the mall, in one shot Kardashian West shared to her Instagram.