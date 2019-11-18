Infomercials might be making a comeback, thanks to Kim Kardashian West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, released a retro ad campaign for her shapewear brand SKIMS starring mom Kris Jenner, as well as family friends Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards.

In the QVC-esque clips, which Kardashian West shared on Instagram on Monday, Jenner, 64, channels a talk show host as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars promote Kardashian West’s shape wear products.

“I really love the way that these feel,” Richards, 50, says. “And they’re not too tight,” Rinna, 56, adds, before how-to-order details flash across the screen.

“Not too tight. Fits just right. The SKIMS sculpting bodysuit smooths and sculpts your whole body. Act now. This offer won’t last long,” a voice over can be heard saying. “Call the number on your screen or go to www.skims.com to order your perfect shade today. Your SKIMS bodysuit comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. Don’t wait to feel great today in SKIMS.”

In a second clip, the famous momager introduces a model wearing the SKIMS Sculpting Bra and Sculpting High-Waist Brief. “I mean, we can actually breathe and be perky at the same time, so that’s a plus,” she says. “And the silicone band around the bottom stays in place because you don’t want sweet chariots to swing low.

“Who the hell wrote that,” Jenner jokes.

“i love @krisjenner so much,” Ariana Grande commented under the post.

In a third infomercial ad, Richards shows off the innovative SKIMS One-Leg Solution Short, made especially for dresses or skirts that have a high slit.

“It’s one-leg, Kris.” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star explains, holding up the product. “Sometimes you don’t need both legs.”

Rinna turns towards the crowd and adds: “Look at this, guys. It’s one leg! How genius is this?”

During Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, Kardashian West got candid about chaining the name of her shapewear brand from Kimono to SKIMS after facing cultural appropriation backlash.

“My intention wasn’t ever to offend anybody,” the star said, after receiving a letter from mayor of Kyoto, Japan, Daisaku Kadokawa, which explained why the name was offensive.

“Foolishly and ignorantly, we never thought that it would be a problem,” she added. “[Kadokawa] was very thoughtful and very kindly explaining to me the meaning of kimono and why that’s so important to their culture. Reading that letter, I felt an understanding. I definitely did not want to disrespect a culture.”