The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed on a Stairmaster machine in full glam and a blonde wig for a sexy gym photo shoot

Kim Kardashian Is Now Exercising in a Bikini: See Her Wild 'Quarantine Workout' Photos

Kim Kardashian West is exercising in a bikini while social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, posted two Instagram photos of her “quarantine workout,” wearing a revealing cheetah print two-piece and a chunky pair of "Dad" sneakers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photos, Kardashian West shows off her famous figure as she poses on a Stairmaster machine in full glam and a blonde wig.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“Omg 🙏🔥” Emily Ratajkowski wrote, while hundreds of other social media users left heart eye and flame emojis in the comment section.

“That’s how I work out too💪🏽😘” one person joked. A second added, “UNRETOUCHED QUEEN”

On Thursday, the fashion and beauty mogul promoted her SKIMS Summer Mesh collection by posting a behind-the-scenes photo of herself wearing a nude bodysuit from the line teamed up lace-up stilettos.

And earlier that day, she shared yet another unique quarantine outfit with her Instagram followers: crotchless beige chaps over a white triangle bikini.

“All dressed up with nowhere to go," the SKIMS founder captioned the steamy photos.

In the photos, Kardashian West — donning the same blonde wig, black oval frame sunglasses and clear heels — strikes several poses in front of a silver chrome car, even revealing a portion of her butt cheek in one of them.

“It’s a different type of task when you’re now having to home school your kids and figure it all out,” the star said.