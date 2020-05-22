Kim Kardashian Is Now Exercising in a Bikini: See Her Wild 'Quarantine Workout' Photos
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed on a Stairmaster machine in full glam and a blonde wig for a sexy gym photo shoot
Kim Kardashian West is exercising in a bikini while social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, posted two Instagram photos of her “quarantine workout,” wearing a revealing cheetah print two-piece and a chunky pair of "Dad" sneakers.
In the photos, Kardashian West shows off her famous figure as she poses on a Stairmaster machine in full glam and a blonde wig.
“Omg 🙏🔥” Emily Ratajkowski wrote, while hundreds of other social media users left heart eye and flame emojis in the comment section.
“That’s how I work out too💪🏽😘” one person joked. A second added, “UNRETOUCHED QUEEN”
On Thursday, the fashion and beauty mogul promoted her SKIMS Summer Mesh collection by posting a behind-the-scenes photo of herself wearing a nude bodysuit from the line teamed up lace-up stilettos.
And earlier that day, she shared yet another unique quarantine outfit with her Instagram followers: crotchless beige chaps over a white triangle bikini.
“All dressed up with nowhere to go," the SKIMS founder captioned the steamy photos.
In the photos, Kardashian West — donning the same blonde wig, black oval frame sunglasses and clear heels — strikes several poses in front of a silver chrome car, even revealing a portion of her butt cheek in one of them.
Despite the glamorous photoshoot, the mom of four recently said, “there are so many days I don’t even brush my hair or get to shower,” because she has her hand’s full taking care of daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 10 months, with husband Kanye West while staying at home during the pandemic.
“It’s a different type of task when you’re now having to home school your kids and figure it all out,” the star said.
“My hair is a mess, and I think I’ve put on makeup twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together,” she added.