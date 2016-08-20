Kim Kardashian West let fans get up close and personal with her booty on Snapchat

Kim Kardashian West Gets Oiled Up for Another Racy Snapchat Session

Kim Kardashian West may have recreated the peach emoji for her Snapchat fans on Thursday — but that’s nothing compared to what she gave them on Friday!

The 35-year-old reality star and mother-of-two got oiled up in a strapless nude two-piece bikini, showing off her famous curves for the camera.

She even stopped for an extremely close-up twerk — giving fans an almost NSFW look at her derrière.

Before showing all for the camera, Kardashian West posed for a few shots in her new Kimoji one-piece.

She snapped in her “Thurbo Thots” bathing suit as Nicki Minaj‘s “Down in the DM” remix played in the background — flaunting her toned beach bod in a series of mirror-selfie snaps.

The reality star has been vacationing in Mexico on a girls’ getaway with a few friends and her kids North and Saint. After a day at the beach, they threw a birthday party for pal Hrush Achemyan — a month after her actual birthday.

“We couldn’t make it to her THOT-landa party last month, so they’re celebrating in Mexico,” Kardashian West explained.

The dinner extravaganza was complete with a mariachi band — and one very special piñata modeled after Kardashian West’s über-popular Kimojis.

“Oh my god — the best piñata ever!,” Kardashian West said. “Was this not made for me or what? A Kimoji booty piñata!”

“All Hrush wanted for her birthday was a big booty ho, and she got it!” she added.

Inside the piñata? Not candy! According to Hrush’s Snapchat, it was filled with whips and handcuffs.