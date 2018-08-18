Beach Babe! Kim Kardashian West Shows Off Her Curves in Miami While Wearing a Skimpy Neon Thong

Dare to bare!

Just hours after stepping out in Miami with a neon green wig and matching car, Kim Kardashian West toned things down for a beach photoshoot with her friends on Friday, when the mother of three was seen wearing little more than a neon pink thong bathing suit.

In the photos, Kardashian West, 37, can be seen posing barefoot on the beach, pairing her tiny bottoms with a tied-up white t-shirt and a pair of futuristic-looking sunglasses.

To complete her look, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star ditched the wig she wore the previous night and returned to her naturally dark tresses, which she tied back into a high ponytail.

Later in the evening, the KKW Beauty mogul was seen wearing yet another neon green dress, which she accessorized with a different matching vehicle.

“My baby tonight,” Kardashian West wrote alongside a picture of the Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV.

Although Kardashian West is channeling neon vibes during her trip, it doesn’t look like she’ll be reaching for her bright green wig anytime soon.

On Friday morning, the reality star posted throwback photos on Instagram from the BeautyCon L.A. red carpet — where she had long dark waves — captioned, “The neon wig last night made me realize I really love my dark hair. So posting it three times!”

When she hasn’t been hitting the town with her friends, Kardashian West has spent her Miami trip hanging out with her 2-year-old son Saint and daughter North, 5.

During a sun-soaked day on pal David Grutman’s yacht (where the mother of three wore yet another neon ensemble), the reality star shared a sweet video of her son recognizing his father Kanye West’s song “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” when it came on the radio.

“Who’s singing this?” Kardashian West asked Saint in a video posted on her Instagram story. Without any hesitation, her son sweetly replied, “Daddy,” as his mom continued to rap the lyrics.