For the woman who created a 352-page coffee table book of nothing but selfies (both mundane and risqué), you would think that the words “too many selfies” might never come out of her mouth. But Kim Kardashian admits that she might overdo it for some people’s tastes.

Image zoom



Courtesy Kim Kardashian

In her Cannes Lion talk about her tech presence, Kardashian addressed her Instagram account — and criticism thereof. “I have really stayed true to myself on Instagram,” she said, according to Page Six. “Maybe I post too many bikini selfies for some people, but my Instagram is exactly what I want.”

And though you’ll see her feed filled with designer gifts and shout-outs, the star says she listens to her gut when deciding what to share. “I know some of the brands I work with might get frustrated,” she reportedly said. “I will only post a picture of a brand I like if I really love it. And I also say that my Instagram is off limits in my business contracts. I’ve actually unfollowed people who post too many brand-related Instagram pictures because I don’t believe in it. I can smell it a mile off.”

Image zoom



Courtesy Kim Kardashian

The expectant star wore her version of business casual to the talk: A gold-striped pantsuit with long duster jacket and sheer black tank. She also discussed the challenges she faced launching her iPhone game, Kim Kardashian Hollywood, in a male-dominated tech industry. “I feel excited that we brought a female fan base to the gaming world,” she said. “I think that it has been a new venture for me and scary for me to step into such a male-dominated world.”

Certainly she’s been making her very feminine mark on the Internet, as proved by her many bikini photos below. Help yourself to a sampling, then tell us: Do you think she posts too many swimsuit selfies, or just enough? Are you impressed by her tech achievements?

–Alex Apatoff