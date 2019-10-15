Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian Slam Kris Jenner's 2019 Met Gala Look

“Honestly if I sent this to Kanye he might have a heart attack," Kim Kardashian West told her mom about her Met Gala outfit choice

By Hanna Flanagan
October 15, 2019 12:54 PM

No one is safe from fashion critiques when Met Gala season rolls around. Not even Kris Jenner.

During Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris showed daughters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian a sneak peek of her look for the 2019 camp-themed fashion event — and they were not impressed.

In a clip posted to Instagram, the famous momager, 63, is hesitant to reveal pictures from her fitting. “It’s supposed to be campy and wild,” she warned, seemingly anticipating the backlash. “Think David Bowie.”

Khloé, who’s wearing a camel-colored hoodie, jeans and large gold hoops, can be seen taking her mom’s phone and swiping through the series of snaps.

“I need to see this in person cause you don’t want to have a big FUPA [full upper p—y area],” the Good American founder, 35, explained. “I don’t want you to have a FUPA. Look at this. What is this, and who do you think you are,” she adds.

Kim, 38, chimed in: “Honestly if I sent this to Kanye he might have a heart attack.”

KUWTK/ Instagram

And seemingly afraid that her fashion designer son-in-law would disapprove, Kris responded, “Don’t send it to Kanye!”

“Thank god we saw these photos, Mom,” Khloé said. “This is an emergency, you’re so lucky you showed us.”

Kim (wearing a gray sweatshirt and matching shorts) makes a final dig, “We literally saved your life.”

But Kris wasn’t swayed by their savage remarks — the look she chose to wear to the Met Gala in May was the same custom Tommy Hilfigure jumpsuit and jacket combo shown in the KUWTK clip.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The only advice Kris took to heart was from her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner (whom Kris has previously joked is her favorite child). On the Met Gala red carpet in May, the momager told E! News, “A couple of hours ago Kylie decided I should be blonde. She said ‘Mom, there’s no black hair tonight.'”

Another memorable moment from Sunday night’s KUWTK episode came when Kanye West admitted he wasn’t happy about wife Kim’s Met Gala look: a custom corseted Mugler dress, which she said took months to make.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Dress Was So Tight, She Considered Peeing Her Pants in ‘an Emergency’

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off.’ I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear, it’s hot, for who though?” the rapper told Kim on the eve of the annual New York City-based event.

“So the night before the Met you’re going to come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe?” Kim responded. “You’re giving me really bad anxiety. You knew last night I had really bad anxiety and I don’t need any more negative energy and for you say you’re now not into me wearing a tight dress.”

