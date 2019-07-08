Kim Kardashian West Had 'Innocent Intentions' with Shapewear Name: 'We Didn't Think of This'

Kim Kardashian West is calling the decision to name her shapewear brand Kimono “innocent” in a new interview for WSJ. Magazine’s first-ever all-digital issue.

“You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper,” Kardashian West told WSJ. Magazine after facing accusations of cultural appropriation for naming the forthcoming brand after a traditional Japanese clothing item. Last week, the star, 38, announced plans to change the name.

Continued Kardashian West, “I’m the first person to say, ‘Okay, of course, I can’t believe we didn’t think of this.’ I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in.”

The star told the magazine that she loves Japan, noting that husband Kanye West “was in Japan when all of this was happening. It’s a place that we love and go to. I have such respect.”

Kardashian West revealed the plans to change the name on social media last Monday morning, writing, “I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me.”

She continued: “When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

The brand, which is touted as “solutionwear,” consists of bikini briefs, thongs, bras, waist trainers, body suits, thermal leggings and more, retailing from $22 to $98. They will be sold in sizes XXS to 4XL and in nine different tonal colors at launch, with even more shades coming as the brand continues to expand.

WSJ. Magazine noted that there are other products trademarked in the U.S. with the word kimono, but Kardashian West said that “There might be more eyes on me and my brand.”

“And so I have to tune it out and really learn and really grow and have to realize that maybe there is a different standard. Do I feel held to a higher standard? I’ll take responsibility for that and do the right thing,” she said.

As for what the new name will be? “We’re figuring it all out now,” Kardashian West shared.

Kardashian West explained that she wanted to foray into shapewear because “everyone needs this.”

“Underwear, bras — this is what people wear every day,” she told the magazine.