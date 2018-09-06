Splash News Online

Somewhere in the Hollywood Hills, there’s a woman trying on Kim Kardashian West‘s next outfit.

No, it’s not her assistant, nor is it a fellow member of the KarJenner family. Instead, it’s one of the hand-selected women with a body that’s (somehow) shaped exactly Kardashian West’s, down to the very last measurement.

“There are fit models — we have gotten people who have my exact same measurements — and they try on all the clothes, photograph it, do the fittings for hours every day of all the different Yeezy looks,” explains the star, who is featured in PEOPLE’s annual style issue as one of our best-dressed stars of 2018.

But the luxury setup doesn’t only apply to the Yeezy outfits her husband, Kanye West, designs for her. Kardashian West says she’s had women try on everything she owns in order to plan future outfits.

“At one point I sent over my entire closet to my husband’s office, I had full time security because I was so nervous. But that was just to photograph it with the fit models there and put looks together.”

The process, she says, is simple: “There were all these stylists using my clothes, taking pictures and then sending it to me and then whatever I like I’ll try it on and make sure it looks good on me. They make my life so easy!”

And yes, Kardashian West is aware of the Cher Horowitz vibe of it all. “It’s a modern version of Clueless,” she says.