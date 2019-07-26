Kim Kardashian West Rocks a Gold Bodysuit to White House Meeting

Kim Kardashian West takes D.C.!

On Thursday, the reality star and aspiring lawyer, 38, stepped out in an all-gold ensemble for a trip to the White House, after spending time at the District of Columbia Correctional Treatment Facility earlier in the week.

Kardashian West wore a shiny gold bodysuit underneath a tan blazer and matching pants. The star accessorized the look with tan booties and a small brown purse.

The mother of four was seen arriving alongside her oldest child, daughter North, 6. According to TMZ, the pair took a tour of the White House along with Kardashian West’s grandma MJ.

The outlet also reports that Kardashian West had a meeting with President Donald Trump, as she continues to advocate for prison reform. A source told PEOPLE last week the star has also recently appealed to Trump about rapper A$AP Rocky, who was charged with assault in Sweden on Thursday.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West Todd/SplashNews.com

When she visited the District of Columbia Correctional Treatment Facility this week, Kardashian West met Momolu Stewart, an inmate who was in the 1998 movie Slam.

Stewart — at the time a 17-year-old actual inmate awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder — appears in a scene with Ray (Saul Williams), who has just been placed in his cell. The two engage in a powerful freestyle rap.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Meets with Imprisoned Slam Star Momolu Stewart During Visit to D.C. Jail

Stewart was eventually convicted, and while he appealed, he has not been acquitted and remains incarcerated.

On Wednesday, he shared a photo of himself and Kardashian West on Instagram, writing, “Making power moves from the inside with my sister @kimkardashian. My next move is even bigger, and I’m thinking five steps ahead.”

The D.C. Department of Corrections shared photos of her visit on Twitter Wednesday, where she discussed prison reform with a group of incarcerated men and women. She also spoke about the Georgetown Prison Scholars Program, a higher education initiative at the jail.

A spokesperson for Oxygen confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian West was shooting for her upcoming documentary with the network, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Appeal to President Trump Over A$AP Rocky Case: Source

Thank you @KimKardashian for visiting the Correctional Treatment Facility to discuss the Georgetown Prison Scholars program as well as criminal justice reform. We certainly appreciate you sharing and engaging with us! pic.twitter.com/mTkD8kUv6L — DC DOC (@DCCorrections) July 24, 2019

Kardashian West has been focusing much of her time recently on advocating for prison reform, working with CNN commentator Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson, co-founders of advocacy group #cut50.

As part of her work with the group, Kardashian West has been visiting prisons, petitioning governors and attending meetings at the White House. Last year, the reality star successfully petitioned the president to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender.

The mother of four, who has begun a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm, has hopes of taking the bar in 2022 and making prison reform her main focus.