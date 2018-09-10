Kim Kardashian Says She Doesn't Like Having a Big Butt: 'I Cry About It on the Daily'

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West maintains she’s not a fan of one of her most famous assets.

On Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the star, 37, got real about how she feels about her “huge” backside — and as it turns out, she’s no longer into it.

During the episode, Kim, Kris, Kourtney and Khloé are seen lounging outside when Kourtney tells Kim that her famous derrière looks big. “Kim, when you sit down your butt looks so huge,” the mom-of-three says tells her sister.

RELATED PHOTOS: Your Comprehensive Guide to Every Swimsuit the Kardashian-Jenners Have Worn Over the Years

But to Kourtney’s surprise, the comment is met with a rebuttal from Kris, who tells her daughter that the comment isn’t “very nice.”

“She likes having a big butt, I’m not saying anything offensive,” Kourtney responds. Kim’s response, however, says otherwise.

“No I don’t! I cry about it on the daily,” she tells her family.

But judging by Kardashian West’s presence on everything from the beach to her Instagram feed, she appears to be just fine with showing off her backside. All summer long, the star hit the beach in skimpy, butt-baring thong bikinis, which she frequently shared photos of on Instagram. And most recently, the star bared her butt for her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy campaign, in which she was lying on a bed wearing a thong and Yeezy sneakers.

Richard Kern / @richardkernstudio

And of course, the star’s butt also garnered a ton of attention a few years back, when she was photographed for Paper Magazine pouring champagne into a glass that was resting on her butt — making it the backside that “broke the internet.”