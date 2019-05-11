Kim Kardashian Reveals She Got 'Corset Breathing Lessons' to Wear Her Met Gala Gown

Kim Kardashian West knows better than anyone else that beauty is pain!

On Friday, the new mother of four opened up in an Instagram post about the process of making her show-stopping gown for the Met Gala, which she said took more than half a year to create.

In order to achieve her extra-tiny waistline in the custom-made, beaded, latex dress, Kardashian West, 38, revealed she not only had to wear a corset underneath — but also required corset breathing lessons from acclaimed French couturier Mister Pearl, ahead of the gala.

“The day that I found out the Met Gala theme was ‘camp’, that same day we called @manfredthierrymugler 👑the King of Camp!” she began the post, which featured a candid snap of her and designer Thierry Mugler working together.

“We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches!” Kardashian West continued. “I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art! 7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA.”

“Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star finished. “And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection. Stay tuned for more.”

This isn’t the first time that Kardashian West has opened up about what went into her glamorous “wet” look to celebrate the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s new theatrical exhibition, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

In a behind-the-scenes Vogue video earlier this week, cameras captured the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star during her last fitting in Los Angeles before fashion’s biggest night out.

The fitting began, revealing Kardashian West’s secret to her uber-small waist: a custom-made, nude-colored corset, complete with Spanx that stops just above her knees and clear shoulder straps.

It took three assistants to strap her into the bodysuit before Kardashian West could slip into her mini dress that was dripping with crystals. Though she looked killer in the design, the star revealed moving freely and sitting likely wouldn’t be an option.

“Okay, so Anna, if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why. I’ll be walking around mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit,” Kardashian West said in the video, addressing Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. “I can only like, half sit.”

Kardashian West also had to refrain from using the restroom for several hours and rode to the gala in a van that she could stand up in.

Although the reality star’s look turned heads on Monday evening, not all of the attention was positive, as some criticized her corseted torso. The beauty mogul’s trainer Melissa Alcantara came to her defense, however, sharing on Instagram that although Kardashian West was wearing a corset, she still works hard for her fit frame.

“To make things clear 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f— week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! I love compliments either way,” Alcantara said. “I don’t give a s— about your opinions on her body if you think she fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable!”

With her memorable dress in the past, Kardashian West now has something — or rather, someone — else to divert her attention to: baby number four!

Earlier on Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed on Twitter that she and her rapper husband Kanye West had welcomed their fourth child, a son, via surrogate.

“He’s here and he’s perfect!” Kardashian West tweeted, following up minutes later with a second post that revealed their baby boy looks just like their daughter Chicago, 15 months.

“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” she wrote on Twitter.

For now, this physical descriptor will have to satisfy fans’ curiosity as the couple has yet to share any photos of their newborn.

PEOPLE confirmed on Jan. 2 that the couple would welcome a sixth member to their brood that also includes daughter North, 6 next month and son Saint, 3.

As for the youngest West’s name, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that the parents “have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided.”

“They are ecstatic. Their little boy is super cute and looks like Kim,” the source adds of the exciting news. “The baby is still at the hospital today, but it seems he will be home before Mother’s Day.”