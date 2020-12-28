Kim Kardashian Wore a Superhero-Style Leather Bodice with Six-Pack Abs on Christmas

Some fans complimented Kim Kardashian West for taking a major fashion risk, while others thought the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's outfit resembled the Hulk

From gold and white satin gowns, to a snakeskin off-the-shoulder number, Kim Kardashian West has pulled out some of her most extravagant looks on Christmas Eve in honor of her family's annual star-studded party. And even though the Kardashian-Jenners canceled their holiday bash this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the reality star and her sisters still dressed up in full glam.

Kardashian West, 40, donned a Schiaparelli Haute Couture leather bodice featuring six-pack abs and a matching green silk velvet skirt designed by the Italian fashion house's artistic director, Daniel Roseberry. The fashion and beauty mogul wore her hair in a sleek ponytail braid to reveal massive serpent-shaped pendant earrings, also by Schiaparelli, and accessorized the Christmas Eve outfit with clear pumps.

While some fans complimented Kardashian West for taking a major fashion risk, other social media users thought her outfit looked like an iconic superhero character's costume.

"Kim Kardashian going full Hulk on Christmas is a choice," a Twitter user said. "It looks a lot like a Hulk costume," one person commented on Instagram. Another added, "Merry Hulkmas!"

Others compared the look to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Is it just me or did Kim Kardashian dress up like a teenage mutant ninja turtle for Christmas???????"

Khloé Kardashian gushed over the look commenting on Instagram, "You are a queen 👑👑👑👑👑." La La Anthony added, "This is stunning ❤️🔥."

Kardashian West shared several posts from the small family gathering, including a series of close-up outfit photos, thanking Roseberry in the caption.

"Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night! 🎄" the KKW Beauty founder wrote. "A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. It was perfect to dress up and celebrate w just the fam this year. I hope everyone had a healthy and happy holiday ❤️💚."

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also showed off their holiday outfits on Instagram Thursday, both opting for looks that showed some skin.

Kourtney, who hosted this year's fête, shared her look in a post with the caption, "Just the family coming over tonight ⛄️ wishing you all a merry and safe Christmas Eve ❤️🎄."

The mother of three, 41, wore a Miu Miu knit minidress and white square-toed shoes as she posed with a snowman figurine by her front door. She also included a photo of her house's walkway, which was lined with multiple Santa and snowmen figurines. Kourtney changed into a second look — printed pants and a nude blouse with crystal-embellished straps, both Gucci — for nighttime festivities with her family.

Kendall, 25, shared her own look on her Instagram Story, posting for a mirror selfie wearing a long red dress with a dramatic slit up the side and a matching robe. The model topped off the look with fuzzy slippers.

"Christmas Eve," she wrote atop the snap.

She also posed next to a Christmas tree in a gold Alexandre Vauthie top and black tights, and later changed into a more casual Blumarine outfit.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner chose a sparkly red Bottega Veneta gown and matriarch Kris Jenner wore a navy corset with matching fabric draped over the top.

Khloé (who spent the holiday in Boston with Tristan Thompson and their 2-year-old daughter True) revealed in early December that the family's legendary annual Christmas Eve party wouldn't be taking place this year.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," Khloe, 36, shared on Twitter in response to a fan. "It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."