Kim Kardashian West Addresses Whether She Is Wearing Her Engagement Ring That Was Stolen in Paris

Kim Kardashian West has sadly not recovered her stolen 20-carat diamond ring.

The KKW Beauty mogul addressed the fan confusion after she posed with a massive emerald-cut diamond in her latest KKW Fragrance ads for her Diamonds Collection, that looked very similar to the Lorraine Schwartz ring, which was taken from her during a 2016 robbery in Paris.

Though fans initially thought Kim, 39, had regained possession of the missing “second” engagement ring, the mother-of-four explained the gem seen in the adverts was just a loaner.

“I borrowed all jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It was nice to borrow it all and it was nice to give it back to her.”

She continued, “That was a really fun shoot and because it was diamonds, I thought this was the perfect way to bring it back and wear them again.”

Kim added that she turned to Schwartz, who also designed her first engagement ring from husband Kanye West, for the shoot because the jeweler “always knows the cut and everything that I really wanted.”

“So when I want to wear something, I’ll borrow it from her for the day,” she said. “There is a replica around. A little fake that I’ll borrow from her sometimes that she made. A really nice one. It looks really nice.”

Kim was held up at gunpoint during 2016 Paris Fashion Week when robbers entered her hotel room and stole $10 million in jewels. Her 20-carat emerald-cut ring was reportedly valued at $4 million and was never recovered.

Image zoom Khloe, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian Greg Swales

In 2017, the alleged mastermind behind the horrific ordeal reportedly told the police all of Kim’s jewelry — except her engagement ring — was melted down and sold in Antwerp.

“We all made the decision to melt them [down],” Aomar Ait Khedache reportedly told investigators, according to excerpts of his police testimony published in French newspaper Le Monde.

However, when asked about Kim’s missing diamond ring, KIhedache reportedly told police “there is a person who has it … Everyone was afraid to sell because it’s a stone that’s very easily spotted.”

Following Kim’s robbery, a source told PEOPLE that she and husband Kanye made some lifestyle changes regarding their safety — one of which included getting round-the-clock security guards for her entire family.

“Security and privacy issues have changed not only for her but for the whole family,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE at the time. “They have security guards most of the time when they go out.”