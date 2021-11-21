Kim Kardashian Wears Yeezys for Palm Springs Outing with Pete Davidson

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum seemingly confirmed her romance with the Saturday Night Live star when the pair was photographed holding hands on Wednesday

Kim Kardashian West's recent outing with Pete Davidson in Palm Springs is turning heads for multiple reasons.

Some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that she was sporting a pair of Yeezy Boost 700s from her estranged husband Kanye West's coveted footwear brand and shared their reactions on social media.

"These Yeezys in this context are easily my favorite things she's ever worn," one person wrote.

"After Kim Kardashian was seen holding Pete Davidson's hand while wearing Yeezys, Kanye has announced on his next date he'll be in Skims," another joked.

But at least one fan turned the spotlight on Davidson's look, which included an oversized t-shirt with flannel SKIMS pajama pants, a baseball cap, New Balances, and bright yellow printed socks.

"I can't believe ppl are looking at this picture & all they are up in arms about is that Kim is wearing yeezys w/ her new bf," they wrote. "Umm, did you happen to see Pete's outfit? It's like when my kid can't remember if it's crazy sock day, pajama day, or mismatch day so they choose all 3."

The KKW Beauty mogul was first romantically linked to Davidson last month, when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. The outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch during her SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9. A source told PEOPLE at the time that they were "just friends hanging out."

Earlier this week, the pair celebrated Davidson's 28th birthday at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home, where they were joined by Flavor Flav. Davidson, Kardashian West, and Jenner, 66, all matched for the occasion in sets from the new SKIMS loungewear collection.

"They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten," a source told PEOPLE of the visit. "They have plans to see each other again soon."