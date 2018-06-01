If there’s one thing Kim Kardashian West has proven over the years, it’s that she’s totally devoted to her family. The star is a loving mother to her three children and a supportive wife to her musician husband, Kanye West. So it’s no surprise that when Kanye dropped his latest album during a star-studded party in Wyoming, Kardashian West dressed in head-to-toe Ye-designed merch.

According to Vogue‘s play-by-play of Thursday night’s intimate listening party for West’s new album “YE,” which took place in in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Kardashian West arrived wearing a “Wyoming” merch shirt, which was custom made for her. The peach-colored long sleeve top included drawings of mountains and the sun, along with bright-colored designs down the sleeve and “Wyoming” painted across the front. And she shared with Edward Barsamian, the Vogue editor in attendance, that the item will in fact be sold on yeezysupply.com, eventually. But that wasn’t the only way she was repping West. The star paired the top with a pair of leggings from Yeezy Season 7, and Yeezy Season 6 low-heeled boots — because the mud in Jackson Hole was no joke.

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West stayed by her husband’s side the entire night, and as usual, looked great.

“Kim was there next to Kanye the whole time and looked to be having a lot of fun. She looked amazing! Earlier she was hanging out in the barn where they were serving food and drinks, just chilling, talking to people like 2Chainz,” a source in attendance at the listening party tells PEOPLE. “Everyone was taking pics but she didn’t care at all.”

Kardashian West has shown her support for her husband’s projects many times in the past, as she’s modeled his Yeezy seasons on the streets of L.A. and all over her Instagram feed.