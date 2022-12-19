Kim Kardashian Normalizes Wearing 1 Outfit to 3 Parties

In a very rare move, the mogul and fashion tastemaker attended three parties on Saturday in the same casual look 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 19, 2022 04:29 PM
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her famous figure as she exits Mason's Bar Mitzvah in L.A to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Holiday Party. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian's solution to an evening of holiday party-hopping? A reliable outfit to take her through the whole night.

On Saturday Dec. 17, the reality TV star and mogul made her way through Los Angeles as she stopped off at three A-list affairs: a festive get together with the Hiltons in Bel Air, a star-studded event hosted by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and her nephew Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah.

Never one to adhere to fashion rules, the Skims founder took the pressure off by wearing the same laid-back look to every fête. Her outfit included a pair of Western-inspired leather trousers worn with a matching clutch, a cropped vintage concert tee shirt, diamond choker and hew new honey-blonde waves.

Although she was out and about, fans got a closer look at the Kardashian star's do-it-all 'fit, thanks to Instagram photos shared by her close friend Paris Hilton.

Kardashian, 42, posed alongside The Simple Life star as they stood in front of an ornamented white Christmas tree.

Another photo shows Kardashian alongside her mom Kris Jenner (who also attended grandson Mason's birthday party in the same suit she was photographed in), and the Hiltons — Paris, her sister Nicky and mom Kathy — as they gathered around for a joint mother-daughter photoshoot.

As for Bennifer's first holiday affair as newlyweds, Entertainment Tonight reported that Kardashian was among a star-studded guest list, including Doja Cat and Billie Eilish, that celebrated with the couple in their Hollywood home.

Kardashian was surrounded by more familiar faces as she made it to the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood, where her daughter North West, 9, and sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall partied it up in honor of Mason.

Last week, she rang in the Christmas spirit herself with a cozy at-home pajama photoshoot with two of her children – Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West – as well as her nieces, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 6, and Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, 4. All four of the girls matched in red-and-white sets printed covered in a fair isle print.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Shares Playful Photos with Saint and Chicago, and Nieces Dream and True
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Full house ♥️," Kim captioned the series of Instagram photos, in which the cute posing suddenly turns into laughter and kids jumping around as she lounges in her chair.

