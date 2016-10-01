Sweet Sweats! Kim Kardashian Spends Casual Day in Paris Shopping and Hanging With Naomi Campbell

Kim Kardashian West is covering up for a casual day in Paris after a week of revealing, body-baring designer duds.

The reality star, 35, has taken over Paris Fashion Week, particularly with her barely-there Balmain look to the designer’s show on Thursday. But on Saturday, Kardashian West opted for a more casual look and sported a black velour tracksuit and suede lace-up boots.

Throughout her laid-back day, the star hung out — and whipped her hair — with Naomi Campbell and shopped at the Hermès store.

In one Snapchat video, Kardashian West called Campbell her “hair inspiration.”

Throughout the week, Kardashian West has sported her favorite latest trends, including sheer looks and lots of metallics. And while her model sister Kendall Jenner has not yet been spotted in the City of Lights, Kardashian West’s sister Kourtney, 37, and mom Kris Jenner, 60, were by her side in the front row of the Balmain show.

