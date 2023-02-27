Kim Kardashian Rocks 4 Skintight Dolce & Gabbana Outfits in 1 Day at Milan Fashion Week

The Kardashians star made headlines when she struggled walking up the stairs in one of the vintage looks

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on February 27, 2023 03:23 PM
Photo: Getty; BACKGRID; Shutterstock; BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian is fully committed to her new Dolce & Gabbana gig.

The Kardashians star, who is the face of the brand's 2023 Spring campaign, wowed in four different curve-hugging looks on the day of their runway show at Milan Fashion Week.

She debuted her first look while making an appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana store in Milan on Saturday: a stunning tan leather belted ensemble.

Kim Kardashian Visits Dolce & Gabbana Store In Milan
Kim Kardashian. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The long-sleeve cropped jacket featured a stunning buckle detail in the front, starting around the neck and running to the bottom. The tan leather skirt also featured the buckle embellishments up one side. She finished the look with tan leather knee-high boots with a pointed toe.

She kept the makeup simple, with dewy skin and a nude lip, and wore her hair down with some wispy bangs.

Later on Saturday, Kardashian attended the fashion house's show, narrowly avoiding a potentially disastrous moment at Milan Fashion Week.

The Kardashians star, 42, struggled walking up the stairs at Saturday's Dolce & Gabbana F/W 2023 runway show as she sported a vintage skintight jeweled red dress by the house, which she had deconstructed into a two-piece ensemble.

"Round two. Come on," said Kardashian as she attempted to climb the steps in a since-expired video from hairstylist Chris Appleton's Instagram Story, which was shared by Page Six.

Dolce & Gabbana party, Autumn Winter 2023, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 25 Feb 2023
Kim Kardashian. Shutterstock

Appleton, 39, supported her from behind, telling Kardashian: "Go on, girl. You got this."

Kardashian explained to Vogue in a backstage video that her D&G number dates back to 1994 and it was originally a long dress, explaining they "kind of modernized it a little bit, made it a crop."

The look was completed with a mini handbag made in the same material, and Kardashian noted she had had versions made for her daughters North West, 9, and 5-year-old Chicago, which will make her "look like the best mom ever."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and North West Team Up for Another TikTok Dance: 'The Things North Makes Me Do'

The SKIMS mogul said she also hopes her kids will wear the dress one day, after it goes into her Dolce & Gabbana archive following Saturday's runway show.

After the show, Kardashian accompanied the brand's namesake designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana to the afterparty in a gorgeous archival python gown with lace-up detailing, accessorized with a python choker and other necklaces of varying lengths. To finish the look, she wore see-through strappy heels.

Later in the evening, the reality TV star changed into her fourth and final look of the day: a red python bustier, skirt and choker paired with matching boots. She accessorized the look with a pair of cross necklaces and several silver rings.

