Kim Kardashian Puts Her Own Spin on the Sheer-Everything Trend with a See-Through Suit

She wore the sheer suit with a matching bandeau top

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 26, 2023 01:10 PM
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME

Kim Kardashian is baring it all — with a twist.

The SKIMS founder wore a quintessentially Kim ensemble to attend the TIME100 Summit, where her shapewear brand was honored as one of the 100 most influential companies.

The outfit in question? A completely transparent suit that screamed business meets pleasure.

While walking the event's red carpet and getting on stage to speak about her brand and entrepreneurship, Kardashian wore a fully sheer Rick Owns look consisting of an oversized blazer, wide-leg trousers and a matching bandeau. To make the look even more on brand for the star, she added a diamond chain with "Kim" spelled out and finished the look off with pointy white heels.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME

As for glam, she wore her hair up and in a middle part with loose strands framing the sides of her face and glossy pink lips with neutral face and eye makeup.

While at the summit, Kardashian, in addition to speaking about how Time said her brand "is now reinventing intimate apparel with an eye toward body-type inclusivity," also shared a surprising revelation about her love for law.

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full time," Kardashian said when asked if she would ever consider a life without being in the camera's eye.

"The journey [of becoming an attorney] just really opened up my eyes so much," she shared. "It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her."

Kim Kardashian speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

While not yet an official lawyer, the Kardashians star shared with moderator Poppy Harlow that she hopes her efforts in the movement will be "her life's most meaningful work."

"I hope so," she said. "I always joke with my mom — who's my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney."

Though despite the jokes and her love for law, Kardashian is still hard at work on SKIMS and her TV show, most recently recruiting Gen Z stars Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, RAYE and Pinkpantheress to star in a next-generation-focused campaign for the shapewear brand and increase their visibility amongst the young adults and Generation Alpha that follows.

