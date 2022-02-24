Kim Kardashian Rocks a Men's Prada Jumpsuit While in Milan for Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian stepped out in style for Milan Fashion Week.

The SKIMS founder, 41, found a way to make a menswear boiler suit sexy. She stepped out in a Prada jumpsuit (from the label's fall 2022 men's collection) while leaving her hotel in the Italian city Wednesday. Kardashian was photographed in the glossy camel look, unbuttoned to reveal a black Prada bra peeking out from underneath. Kardashian completed her look with simple black sunglasses and pointed heels, her hair styled back in a sleek bun.

She also sat front row at Prada's fashion week show, where she was seated next to Rita Ora, according to Women's Wear Daily.

Kardashian's fashion moment comes as she has been publicly clashing with her estranged husband, Kanye West. Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West, 44, in February 2021, has since started dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, whom West has called out on Instagram multiple times.

After "harassing" Kardashian on the platform, West took "accountability" for his posts earlier this month, writing on social media, "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."

He added, "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener."

Kardashian — who shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2 with West — previously shared her frustration with her estranged husband's public remarks, posting a lengthy Instagram statement after West took issue with their daughter North being on TikTok.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," the reality star wrote in part.

Amid the divorce proceedings, Kardashian has continued to date Davidson, 28, whom she began a relationship with last fall. A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Kardashian's close friends and family are excited "to see her genuinely happy" with Davidson.