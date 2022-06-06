Kim Kardashian is making a case for Space Age fashion with her latest outfit

Kim Kardashian Pairs Skin-Tight Catsuit with Oversized Metallic Coat — See Her Galactic Look

Kim Kardashian turned heads last week in another out-of-this-world ensemble.

The Kardashians star and mother of four was photographed on May 28 wearing an eye-catching silver, floor-length duster coat while arriving for a SKIMS shoot in Los Angeles. She draped the garment off her shoulders, which were exposed in the black, backless, halter-top, skin-tight catsuit she rocked underneath.

To accessorize, Kardashian donned black stiletto boots and angular dark sunglasses. She let her recently bleached platinum blonde locks fall down either side of her face.

It's not the first time the reality star has embraced the metallic trend. She's sported many pieces within recent months that check off the box of fashion fad.

Just last week, Kardashian posted a carousel of photos to Instagram of her unconventional blinged-out yacht attire. The pics showed her sporting a gemmed two-piece set including a bralette and mini skirt, which she wore over a sheer jumpsuit (all while standing on a boat deck in stiletto heels, natch).

At sister Kourtney Kardashian's May wedding reception in Portofino to husband Travis Barker, Kim also showed off her love for metallics. She wore a bejeweled bustier and hot pants over a sleek black jumpsuit complete with built-in gloves and stilettos. Like her meal trench, Kardashian made an entrance at the time with an oversized black shawl which she loosely hung around her body.

In April, Kim attended The Kardashians premiere alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson wearing a body-hugging silver Mugler gown accessorized with a layered silver choker and matching bracelets on each wrist.

Clothing aside, the SKKN by Kim founder is committed to keeping things bold with her hair. During her appearance at this year's Met Gala in May, she broke the internet with her Marilyn Monroe look, matching the Hollywood icon's archived gown with a new platinum blonde 'do.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals Credit: Gotham/Getty