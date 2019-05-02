Kim Kardashian West's Latest Curve-Hugging, Mesh Ensemble Is an Homage to Jean Paul Gaultier

Kim Kardashian West is marvelous in mesh.

In the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s latest head-turning outfit, she showed off her famous curves in a two-piece ensemble paying homage to one of her favorite designers, Jean Paul Gaultier.

Kardashian West, 38, carried a crushed-velvet, maroon bag in photographs taken Tuesday as she rocked a Jean Paul Gaultier long-sleeved, vintage top with a tattoo-like pattern and matching mesh leggings from the vintage store What Goes Around Comes Around.

Both pieces of the fitted ensemble featured a rendering of the designer’s face, seemingly in the style of Julius Caesar, with his name written underneath in red lettering and, further down, the initials “JPG.”

The KKW Beauty mogul shared snapshots of herself in the outfit on Instagram Wednesday night, cheekily captioning the posts, “What are u looking at lol.”

Kardashian West’s nod to Gaultier suggests all is well between the reality star and designer — the latter of whom seemingly called out Kardashian West last year over her KKW Body perfume-bottle design.

The fragrance, which came in a sculpture-shaped bottle, molded from the shape of her actual body, was slammed on social media when fans noticed the similarities between Kardashian West’s design and Gaultier's iconic perfume bottles.

Alongside a photograph of Gaultier's 1993 Classique eau de parfum, which features a bottle in the shape of a woman’s body without a head, arms or legs, the designer — or the designer’s official Instagram page — appeared to shade Kardashian West and KUWTK, writing, “Keeping up with the fragrance’s news! #Classique #JeanPaulGaultier.”

According to Kardashian West, she never intended to copy Gaultier’s bottles later telling Cosmopolitan, “Sculptures were my inspiration, but I love that bottle, It’s iconic and celebrates the woman’s body, but my inspiration was a statue. I wanted [mine] to be really personal with my exact mold, but I’ve always loved the Gaultier bottles.”

Kardashian West stepped out for sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s 40th birthday bash last month in another flashy ensemble. The reality star donned a black, glittery mini dress, featuring a thigh-high slit, accessorized with strappy heels.

The famous family pulled out all the stops for the party, hosting a celebration that included a performance by Robin Thicke, a NSFW cake and even an appearance from Kardashian’s ex, Younes Bendjima.

Mom Kris Jenner attended the festivities, as well as all of Kardashian’s sisters: Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, who showed off the birthday girl’s look on her Instagram story: a skintight, black dress with sheer detailing.

Kardashian West explained to fans that Kourtney’s look was “vintage Versace.”