Kim Kardashian Wears Diamond 'Kim' Grill as She Continues Flashy Style Streak

Kim Kardashian West‘s toned down her look since getting robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry at gunpoint in Paris nearly two years ago. But the star has slowly been getting back into her glamorous lifestyle — especially on Wednesday night when she showed off her new flashy diamond grill on Instagram.

Kardashian West, 37, filmed a video of herself wearing neon green extensions and as she opened up her mouth, she revealed a diamond grill on her lower teeth which read, “KIM.”

Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star first said she didn’t know if she would ever wear jewelry again following the Paris incident, she’s been returning to her over-the-top ways, sporting thongs, bright colored wigs and even grills again around town.

A source recently told PEOPLE that while the 2016 incident “irrevocably” changed her, Kim “is still going to be herself.”

“She was toned down and out of the public eye after the robbery, but eventually she realized she needs to live her life,” the insider said. “She has fun with fashion and style, and yes, it’s part of her image — to be glamorous and push boundaries. So she’s going to do it.”

Kardashian West first broke her no-jewelry rule in Jan. 2018 when she showed off a new grill on her Snapchat and Instagram stories.

Before then, the last time Kardashian West wore a grill – and posted about it – was days before she was robbed in Paris.

After the Balmain fashion show on September 29, 2016, the reality star showed off a diamond grill and captioned the photo with three diamond emojis, “💎💎💎,” on Instagram.

In the photo, Kardashian West also gave an up-close look at the $4 million ring that was stolen along with two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold and diamond Jacob necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a gold Rolex and other items.

On Oct. 3, four days after the Instagram photo was shared, five men dressed as police entered her room at The No Address Hotel, where they “pushed me on the bed” and “tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs,” the star said, according to a French police report at the time. The thieves took Kardashian West’s two cellphones and approximately $10 million worth of jewelry.

Although Kardashian West has been accessorizing more since the traumatic incident, she opened up about the new precautions she takes in her life to stay safe.

“I think I really attribute that experience that I had in Paris to helping me shut down and completely not worry about the digital world and live in the moment and at home and with my kids and my family and my husband,” she said in a candid interview with Wealthsimple.

“I never say my whereabouts,” Kardashian West added. “And if I do, I make sure there is tons of security outside. I will do something, save it, and then post it when I leave.”

She also no longer keeps jewels in her home, according to a source close to the star. “Ever since the Paris robbery, Kim has made many changes in her life. She is much more careful about being flashy,” the source said. “To keep the house safer, Kim doesn’t want expensive possessions like jewelry at the house.”

The source added, “She doesn’t wear expensive jewelry every day, so it makes no sense to keep it at the house. Kim is trying to eliminate as many concerns as possible.”