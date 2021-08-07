Kim Kardashian Rocks Head-to-Toe Black Balenciaga While Supporting Ex Kanye West at Donda Event

Kim Kardashian and her four children all attended Kanye West’s second album listening event in Atlanta on Thursday

Kim Kardashian is showing up in style for ex Kanye West.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a series of photos she posted to her Instagram and Twitter pages the following day, West, 44, is dressed similarly in a face mask and Balenciaga ensemble, though he also wore a bulletproof vest featuring the name of his forthcoming album, Donda.

The pair's children, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2, also attended the event and coordinated with their parents in black outfits.

Kardashian had previously shared a video from the event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the rapper has reportedly been living while he works on Donda. Thursday marked the second listening event for the forthcoming album, named after the Grammy winner's late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

At the event Thursday, West presented a new rendition of the album, featuring the voice of his late mother.

The record is West's first since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King, which earned him a best contemporary Christian album Grammy, as well as his first since Kardashian filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage.

Kardashian previously attended West's first Donda listening event in Atlanta with their children and her sister Khloé Kardashian last month.

On Friday, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is continuing to prioritize her kids and her co-parenting relationship with West.

"Kanye is in complete work mode right now," the insider said of the artist. "He doesn't want to leave Atlanta until his music is completed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Leave K. West's Sunday Service At Theatre Des Bouffes Du Nord Kanye West and Kim Kardashian | Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kardashian, meanwhile, has been flying her and West's four kids from Los Angeles to Atlanta so they can spend time with their dad, the source said.