Kim Kardashian Rocks Head-to-Toe Black Balenciaga While Supporting Ex Kanye West at Donda Event
Kim Kardashian and her four children all attended Kanye West’s second album listening event in Atlanta on Thursday
Kim Kardashian is showing up in style for ex Kanye West.
On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, wore an all-black Balenciaga outfit, including over-the-knee heeled boots, skintight pants, a long-sleeve top and a full face mask over her head to the rapper's second album listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
In a series of photos she posted to her Instagram and Twitter pages the following day, West, 44, is dressed similarly in a face mask and Balenciaga ensemble, though he also wore a bulletproof vest featuring the name of his forthcoming album, Donda.
The pair's children, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2, also attended the event and coordinated with their parents in black outfits.
Kardashian had previously shared a video from the event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the rapper has reportedly been living while he works on Donda. Thursday marked the second listening event for the forthcoming album, named after the Grammy winner's late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.
At the event Thursday, West presented a new rendition of the album, featuring the voice of his late mother.
The record is West's first since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King, which earned him a best contemporary Christian album Grammy, as well as his first since Kardashian filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage.
Kardashian previously attended West's first Donda listening event in Atlanta with their children and her sister Khloé Kardashian last month.
On Friday, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is continuing to prioritize her kids and her co-parenting relationship with West.
"Kanye is in complete work mode right now," the insider said of the artist. "He doesn't want to leave Atlanta until his music is completed."
Kardashian, meanwhile, has been flying her and West's four kids from Los Angeles to Atlanta so they can spend time with their dad, the source said.
"It's very important to her that the kids spend as much time as possible with Kanye," the source added. "Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce."