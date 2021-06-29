Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Lace Cutout Dress to Visit the Vatican with Kate Moss and Lila Grace

Kim Kardashian packed a slew of must-see looks for her trip to Rome

Kim Kardashian is taking on Rome with some standout style moments.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began over one year ago, Kardashian, 40, returned to Italy and enjoyed some time being a tourist in Rome by hitting up all the iconic spots.

While it's unclear whether Kardashian's visit to Europe is for work or pleasure, the star brought along her go-to glam squad — makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton — for the occasion. "Glam fam reunited in Rome🤍 @kimkardashian@chrisappleton1#makeupbymario," Dedivanovic captioned a photo of the trio in front of the Colosseum.

Kardashian dressed down in a Bevza long-sleeve bodysuit, high-rise shorts and flip flop kitten heels for her stroll around the landmark. But to no one's surprise, she had plenty of other eye-catching ensembles up her sleeve for the rest of the trip.

The SKIMS co-founder joined Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack for a tour of the Vatican, bringing the glamour in a form-fitting gown. Kardashian stepped out in an off-the-shoulder white lace dress with cutouts at the hips worn with sporty, silver-framed sunglasses and strappy heels.

Since the Sistine Chapel is known for having a strict dress code (visitors aren't permitted to enter in "low cut or sleeveless clothing"), Kardashian carried a trench coat, which she presumably tossed over her shoulders when she stepped inside.

Kate and Lila, who were photographed driving to the Vatican with Kardashian, dressed modestly for the occasion. Lila opted for a floor-length purple dress and blazer, while Kate went with a little black dress worn under a button-up shirt.

During Kardashian's jam-packed schedule, the star also recreated her favorite beauty look of 2016: Cher hair and minimal makeup.

Kardashian stepped out sporting extra-long, thigh-grazing extensions inspired by Cher's iconic '70s hairstyle. Like she did five years before, Kardashian complemented the long hair with barely-there makeup reminiscent of her vibe at Paris Fashion Week 2016.

As for her outfit, Kardashian embraced Gen Z's love of a single-buttoned cardigan, which she paired with a sequin dragon-embellished mini skirt and fiery red peep-toe heels.

While Kardashian's been busy traveling, she also announced a major partnership for her brand SKIMS: the brand joined forces with Team USA on a limited-edition collection of undergarments, loungewear and sleepwear for all the female athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Growing up with an Olympic gold medalist as her step-father (Caitlyn Jenner) Kardashian was always told inspirational stories of the Games. So joining forces with Team USA to dress 626 female athletes is especially meaningful for the star.

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I've heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner's and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir."