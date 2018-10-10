Kim Kardashian Beefs Up Security as She Steps Out Dripping in Diamonds 2 Years After Paris Robbery

Since being held at gunpoint and robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry during Paris Fashion Week two years ago, Kim Kardashian West has avoided wearing extravagant pieces in public.

However, the star decided to make an exception when she attended the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection in New York City Tuesday.

The mogul, 37, accessorized a daring low-back dress with statement diamond pieces from Tiffany & Co. including multiple rings and a diamond choker.

But Kardashian West made sure to point out on her social media that the expensive pieces were not hers and she had beefed up her security detail for the event.

“Look at these jewels I get to borrow for the night — I have security with me and they [the jewels] leave me after the night,” she told her fans on her Instagram Stories as she was driving to the event, adding, “I turn into Cinderella.”

Kardashian West attended the annual event with her mom, Kris Jenner. The mom of three wore a skin-baring, curve-hugging, off-white colored Jersey knit gown featuring an open back and stomach cutouts.

The material and fit of the design had similar vibes to the custom two-piece Rick Owens look she wore in June to accept her CFDA Award for her influential style.

Ever since her 2016 robbery, where she was held at gunpoint by a gang of men who stole approximately $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million diamond ring from Kanye, from her, Kardashian West no longer keeps jewelry in the house.

In the months following the robbery, Kardashian West toned-down her style trading out her mega-carat diamonds for a much more subtle wedding band.

“Ever since the Paris robbery, Kim has made many changes in her life. She is much more careful about being flashy,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this year.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2017, Kardashian West explained in detail how her experience completely changed her outlook on life.

“It was probably no secret, you see it on the show — me being flashy — but I was definitely materialistic before,” she told DeGeneres. “Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she continued. “I don’t want to start crying, but … I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”