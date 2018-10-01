Kim Kardashian's Snakeskin SNL Outfit Hit the Runway Last Week in Milan

Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Kim Kardashian West pulled her latest street style look right off the Milan Fashion Week runway.

While out to dinner in N.Y.C. with her family before husband Kanye West’s controversial Saturday Night Live appearance, Kardashian West, 37, continued showing off her newfound love of snakeskin by wearing a head-to-toe look covered in the reptilian pattern.

Although she’s usually decked out in her husband’s Yeezy designs, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s matching snakeskin trench, pants and boots come from Italian streetwear designer GCDS’s Spring 2019 collection. The pieces debuted on the runway just one week ago at a show that had many people talking about the model’s extra assets.

Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

One of the most viral moments of Fashion Month came when GCDS creative director Giuliano Calza sent select models down the runway wearing a prosthetic third breast that was styled in a tiny underboob-revealing crop top.

Calza, who turns 30 this year, explained the idea to give models a third breast in an interview with PEOPLE.

“When I started thinking of this show, I personally wanted to talk about contemporary topics such as the future of the environment, pollution and others that my generation should start thinking about,” Calza said.

Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

“Two years ago my mum had a breast cancer and it was such a wake up call — what’s [the] future going to be about? So I put all my strength into offering an imaginary world where I could express myself,” Calza added. “Three breasts is not only a Total Recall homage but also a political statement, in a moment where culture and art need more feeding than ever, three breasts might be useful.