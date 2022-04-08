Kim Kardashian posed in a dress similar to the style Carmen Electra wore to the MTV Movie Awards in 1998

Kim Kardashian's Latest Style Homage Is a Cut Above the Rest — and Carmen Electra Approves!

Kim Kardashian is throwing it back with her latest look.

The reality star, 41, rocked a white cutout dress similar to a style worn decades ago by Carmen Electra. Both looks are backless, curve-hugging dresses which feature a structured top held up by a translucent band.

Electra, 49, gave a shout-out to Kardashian on Instagram after seeing her founder rocking a dress similar to one Electra once wore to the MTV Movie Awards in 1998. Along with a side-by-side photo of herself and Kardashian in their matching styles, Electra shared "love" for the Skims founder.

"I still have this dress I wore to the mtv movie awards in the 90's 💋 @kimkardashian remade this designer dress and I think it's flattering not a completion !," Electra wrote. "I think it's cool 🤘🏼 shouting out love to the ladies always have !!!!!!!!"

Kardashian shared photos of herself in the dress Thursday on Instagram with the caption, "Love me for me, ok?"

In a series of photos, Kardashian poses in the dress against a marbled blue wall, showing off all angles of her stylish look.

Kardashian shared her Instagram photo shoot the same day she attended the premiere of her family's new Hulu show, The Kardashians. For that event, she arrived at the Los Angeles event in a skin-tight silver dress with a plunging neckline.

She brought boyfriend Pete Davidson to the event, and the two were photographed holding hands.

Kardashian and Davidson, 28, were first linked in October when they were photographed holding hands at an amusement park in Southern California.

Their relationship comes after Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. She and West, 44, share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

A source told PEOPLE Thursday that Kardashian is introducing her children to Davidson.