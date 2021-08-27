Kim Kardashian Wears Balenciaga Couture Wedding Gown to 'Marry' Kanye West at Controversial Donda Event

Fans were shocked to see Kim Kardashian West wearing a white gown to participate in a recreation of her wedding to Kanye West at the rapper's Donda listening event

Here comes the bride, again. Kim Kardashian West once more wore a showstopping couture gown to meet Kanye West at the altar — but this time, it was as part of the show put on by rapper (and her ex-husband) at the latest listening event for his upcoming album Donda.

Rather than revisit the Givenchy Haute Couture white lace wedding gown she wore down the aisle to marry West, 44, in 2014, the star donned a dramatic dress from Balenciaga's Fall 2021 Haute Couture collection.

The beauty entrepreneur, 41, selected the brand's haute couture ivory silk long train wedding dress, topped with wool veil in ivory technical knit, for her appearance during the Donda event finale.

As traditional wedding music played throughout Chicago's Soldier Field stadium, a figure entered in the short-sleeved white ballgown, with her face obscured by the long white veil. Fans immediately speculated that it might be Kim inside the ensemble; it was later confirmed that Kardashian West did participate in the finale while wearing the wedding gown but she and West are not together.

"The thing that's important is it's not at all about them getting back together or something like that," a source tells PEOPLE. "It's really just kind of this more holistic sense of love as a healing force."

Videos taken by fans the event seemed to suggest that the couple's children — North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — were in attendance at the event, as they were for the two previous shows in Atlanta. In one video, North was said to be seen dancing on stage with her father.

On her Instagram Story, Khloé Kardashian shared a video taken from the livestream of the event, which showed the moment between West and the bride. "Damn…… I've never seen anything this sick!!!!!" the reality star also said on Twitter.

Not every aspect of the rapper's album listening party received such rave reviews.

The Grammy-winning rapper faced backlash during Thursday's listening party after he brought out Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, both of whom have faced controversy in recent months.

Manson, 52, has been accused of sexual, psychological, and physical abuse by 15 women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco, and is facing four sexual abuse lawsuits. He has denied all accusations against him.

DaBaby, meanwhile, apologized last month after making misinformed comments about the LGBTQ community and AIDS. West reportedly removed the 29-year-old rapper from the remix of his song "Nah Nah" on streaming services, according to Variety and HotNewHipHop.

Additionally, there were concerns over the event's COVID safety protocols (or lack thereof). West had confirmed that he would not require negative tests or vaccines to attend, and photos from the event showed a packed stadium, despite current COVID hospitalization rates at a six-month high. (Due to the airborne nature of the COVID-19 virus, the CDC advises against crowded gatherings, even when vaccination status is known.)

Kardashian's appearance at the listening event marks the third time she's publicly stepped out to support the rapper amid their divorce. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum moved forward with divorce proceedings following a challenging period in the pair's relationship last year.

During the first two listening events in Atlanta, Kardashian was also joined in attendance by the pair's four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

Despite their split, Kardashian West and West have worked to maintain a friendly and supportive co-parenting relationship.

"Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship," a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. "It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though."