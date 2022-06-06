Balenciaga Barbie! Kim Kardashian Wears Head-to-Toe Bubblegum Pink in Pics by Daughter North

Kim Kardashian took modeling cues from her eldest daughter North in her latest photoshoot

Kim Kardashian Poses in Balenciaga Pink in Outfit Photos Taken by Daughter North . https://www.instagram.com/p/CecUpwpJ15i/.

Kim Kardashian Poses in Balenciaga Pink in Outfit Photos Taken by Daughter North . https://www.instagram.com/p/CecUpwpJ15i/.

On Sundays, Kim Kardashian wears pink!

The trendsetter and mogul posted to Instagram over the weekend a gallery of photos of herself rocking a head-to-toe bubblegum pink Balenciaga ensemble that featured a cropped pink hoodie embroidered with the house's name, "pantaleggings" (one-piece bottoms attached to a pair of stilettos heels), a bedazzled handbag and futuristic shades.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her pics found Kardashian striking a number of poses against various backdrops.

And who better to take charge of the mini photoshoot than her 8-year-old daughter, North West.

For one set of snapshots, Kardashian was seen laying in a bed covered in pink silk sheets doing a kissing face and blocking the camera in a blurry candid. In the other, she was standing against a pink curtain revealing the outfit in its entirety.

"Pics by North 💕💞," Kardashian, 41, captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kim Kardashian Poses in Balenciaga Pink in Outfit Photos Taken by Daughter North . https://www.instagram.com/p/CecUpwpJ15i/. Kim Kardashian Poses in Balenciaga Pink in Outfit Photos Taken by Daughter North . https://www.instagram.com/p/CecUpwpJ15i/.

Left: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Right: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

This wouldn't be the first time Kardashian, 41, has taken creative direction from her eldest.

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mom of four revealed that North styled her and her other three children — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3 — for the family's photoshoot in Vogue's March issue, which Kardashian covered.

"They were all going to wear black," the SKKN founder said of their original concept. But, according to North's fashion savvy, the "boring" monochrome wardrobe wasn't going to cut it.

"I can't believe this is what we're gonna wear. I'm gonna dress everyone'," Kardashian recalled of her daughter's input. "And she went in everyone's closet, picked it all out."

Kim Kardashian Poses in Balenciaga Pink in Outfit Photos Taken by Daughter North . https://www.instagram.com/p/CecUpwpJ15i/. Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In March, during the Vogue Forces of Fashion conference, Kardashian also shared that her daughter has a say in her everyday attire. "North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," she said. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."

She continued: "I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says, 'Mom, you're still wearing black.' "

North West North West | Credit: kim Kardashian / instagram

In addition to her clothes, North knows what she wants when it comes to her hairstyles, whether it be space buns or braids.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who's long worked with Kardashian, shared that North likes to join her mom's glam sessions and is "very particular" when she gets her hair done.