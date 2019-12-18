Kim Kardashian Wears a $60,000 Vintage Roberto Cavalli Crocodile Corset for a Night on the Town

Kim Kardashian West spares no expense when it comes to fashion.

When the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, stepped out earlier this week for a karaoke night with friends at The Blind Dragon in Los Angeles, she wore a high fashion ensemble that retails for tens of thousands of dollars.

Kardashian West, who’s had an affinity for collecting ’90s vintage designer pieces the past year, wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli full crocodile skin molded bust corset from the early 2000s, which currently retails for $60,000 at the Italian luxury consignment shop, Glockos.

The star completed her look with a high-shine patent leather mini skirt, $785 strappy ankle wrap Manolo Blahnik stilettos and a vintage '90s Christian Lacroix cross pendant.

Kardashian West’s love of high fashion started at a young age, thanks to mom Kris Jenner‘s “amazing” closet.

“When I was 16 whenever the time was coming for prom, I would go through my mom’s closet — it was always Mugler, Alaïa, Versace, Chanel — she had the best wardrobe,” she previously told PEOPLE. “She would always be really generous and share her things with us, like I always wore her Alaïa dresses to parties.”

The reality star added, “To this day she saved so much of it and she’s given some really cool pieces to me and my sisters. That was such a fun time.”

But her style truly evolved once she began dating now-husband Kanye West. “My style has definitely evolved,” she said. “When I met Kanye and he really started to bring me to Paris he introduced me to a bunch of people. I think one of the first people I met were [designers] Riccardo Tisci and Alber Elbaz.”

Kardashian West said: “I really do get all of my inspiration from my husband. He makes my life so easy.”