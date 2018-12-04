Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Her Accidental Nip Slip on The Cher Show Opening Night Red Carpet

Kim Kardashian West unexpectedly showed a little bit of side boob on the red carpet at the opening night of The Cher Show on Broadway — and she didn’t mind poking fun at herself over it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, wore form-fitting gunmetal dress with a halter neck, fringe detailing and an open back that was so dangerously low, that it exposed more of her chest than she intended.

But Kardashian West, who’s never ashamed to show off her famous assets, didn’t let it bother her.

The star posted a photo of the mishap on her Instagram Story and hilariously covered up her wardrobe malfunction with a very fitting GIF of Cher pulling her sunglasses down from her face.

Kardashian West was joined by husband Kanye West, 41, at the musical about the 72-year-old singer’s life, where he was put on blast by Broadway star Jarrod Spector (who plays Sonny Bono in the show) for texting during the performance.

“Hey @KanyeWest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here,” Spector wrote on Twitter.

“It’s opening night,” the actor continued. “Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

West later responded to Spector blasting his faux pas by writing, “To Cher and the Cher show team the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe’ please pardon my lack of etiquette.”

He added, “We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.”