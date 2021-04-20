Kim Kardashian Says It 'Would Make My Whole Life' to Go to a Bridgerton Fitting

Kim Kardashian can't stop fangirling over Bridgerton.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, has been raving about the hit Netflix period drama ever since she became hooked on the show in March, and now, she's dying to join the cast at one of their fashion fittings.

Actress Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton, posted a tweet where she revealed that the Kardashians provided inspiration for the actors as they portrayed the Featherington family on-camera.

"As the world's number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?" Coughlan said.

When Kardashian saw Coughlan's message, she couldn't contain her excitement. "WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!" Kardashian tweeted.

Coughlan replied to Kardashian saying that she's more than welcome to visit the set as they film season 2. Plus, she revealed a special fashion connection that they share.

"Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton?" Coughlan wrote, referencing the famous corset Kardashian wore to the 2019 Met Gala that required special breathing lessons.

Nicola Coughlan Bridgerton Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Coughlan added, "You've been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know! ❤️❤️❤️"

When one fan tweeted asking Coughlan which Kardashian sister Penelope Featherington is most like, she said that she discussed it often with co-stars Harriet Cains (who plays Philippa Featherington) and Bessie Carter (who plays Prudence Featherington).

"The three of us genuinely debate this all the time, I think Prudence and Phillipa are very Kourtney and Khloe cos they're besties, and Pen is a very successful business woman, also I remember Kim being like a very good detective too so there's that..." the actress tweeted.

Bridgerton premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day and immediately became a smash hit. One month later, Netflix announced in a blog post that it had become the streaming service's "biggest show ever."

At the time, Netflix said that Bridgerton was watched by a record 82 million households globally (and counting) since it began streaming. The show, produced by Shonda Rhimes, made the top 10 in every country except Japan and hit number one in 83 countries including the United States.