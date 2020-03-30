Kim Kardashian Wants to Go Blonde After Quarantine Lifts: 'My Hair Will Be So Healthy'

Image zoom David X Prutting/BFA/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian West is thinking about making a major hair change the moment she’s able to see her colorist again.

Since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, has been social distancing in her Calabasas home as part of California’s statewide stay at home mandate implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), her hair feels “healthy” likely due to the lack of frequent heat styling. Because it’s in better condition, once the stay-at-home mandate is lifted, Kardashian West said she may want to go back go blonde (for real) very soon.

“My hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of her platinum blonde tresses. “Contemplating dyeing it blonde when we can have human interaction again.”

Kardashian West’s hairstylist Chris Appleton, who last took the star to an icy blonde hue, seemed to give his stamp of approval. “You know my answer,” he commented.

Appleton has been begging the KKW Beauty mogul to go back to blonde for quite some time. In August 2018 he posted an old photo of Kardashian West on Instagram and captioned it, “Miss this blonde 👱🏼‍♀️ @kimkardashian.” One year later when the star wore a blonde wig for a KKW Beauty campaign shoot, Appleton also said, “Blonde @kimkardashian is my Fav 🔥🔥🔥.”

In May 2018 Kardashian West went blonde again for her anniversary because husband Kanye West prefers her with that hue.

“I am back blonde. Kanye’s favorite is blonde so I did it for our anniversary,” she said on her Instagram Story.

Went blonde again for my anniversary it’s @kanyewest’s favorite 🔥💋🔥 pic.twitter.com/nvOvPMvJxW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 24, 2018

In September 2017, Kardashian West debuted her icy blonde platinum hair and joked that she did it with Kanye in mind. “I’d go blonde for that D,” she said on Instagram.

But she admitted that having blonde locks isn’t so easy.

“I’m not going to lie — being blonde is so high-maintenance! Every few days I use this treatment [Olaplex 3] to strengthen my hair,” she previously told PEOPLE.

