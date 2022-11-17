Kim Kardashian Wanted Her First Red Carpet Appearance with Pete Davidson to Be with Her Brown Hair

On the Nov. 17 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the fashion mogul voiced her strategic style plan for making her red carpet debut with her ex-beau

Published on November 17, 2022 04:09 PM
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty

Kim Kardashian revealed how strategic her style plan was for first red carpet appearance with ex Pete Davidson.

"I really wanted our first red carpet for me to be in brown hair, and like I said, a non-fashion event," Kardashian, 42, shares on the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardsahians referencing their White House Correspondent's Dinner debut. The former couple is filmed in route to the Met Gala, marking the first time Davidson has been featured on season 2 of The Kardashians.

"Yeah, I wanted us to be getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards but you know, to each their own," Davidson, 28, quips with a smirk in his sunglasses and tux.

The SKIMS CEO was responding to Davidson's acknowledgement of how "stressful" these things are, "and to do three ... two back-to-back?" the SNL star says to his lady while in the black car.

"Two back-to-back is the killer," she says, "we'll never do the White House again," she adds, referring to attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner so close to the timing of the year's biggest fashion event. "Super wild," he says of hitting two huge events within five days.

The pair met at last year's Met and they began dating after the aspiring lawyer hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in May. Much to the dismay of fans, the unlikely duo broke up in August, but have remained friends.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a>
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala. Gotham/Getty

At least fans finally got to see Davidson finally appear on the reality show, and enjoy their behind-the-scenes banter. Doubling down on the night's pressure, the reality star famously wore Marilyn Monroe's dress, which she knew would be highly controversial, so of course, the blonde hair made sense.

"You want a clean photo," Kardashian tells viewers earlier in the show via confessional. "You have no idea at the Met, like who's going to be in the background and how the lighting is going to be and what it's going to look like."

At one point, a visibly frazzled Kardashian is directing cameras and a voice off-camera explains to the crew how stressful of a situation it is. After all, it is the Met.

"There's nothing worse than bad red carpet lighting," she adds, "and under bad lighting, you're screwed."

