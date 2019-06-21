Kim Kardashian Covers Vogue Japan in Avant-Garde Looks: 'This Was an Absolute Dream Come True'

Kim Kardashian West is striking a pose like never before.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, graces three different covers of Vogue Japan‘s upcoming August issue, rocking a variety of avant-garde looks.

On one cover, the reality star wears a black ensemble featuring a low-cut buckled bra top and straps crisscrossed over her chest, plus a long skirt with a sky-high slit at the front of one thigh.

Another cover has only her face visible — bold eye makeup and pink lips are the star, as Kardashian West’s body is completely concealed under a silky pink fabric — while the third (perhaps most unconventional) cover sees the star wearing an artistic red headpiece, her head cradled by a pair of white plastic hands.

“3 VOGUE JAPAN COVERS!!! This was an absolute dream come true for me!” Kardashian West captioned a series of photos on Instagram, including all three covers and a collection of other shots from the editorial shoot. (She shared a few additional photos on Twitter, as well.)

Despite the creativity of the shoot, this is hardly Kardashian West’s first foray into experimental fashion.

The KKW Beauty mogul quite literally made a splash on the Met Gala red carpet last month, wearing a beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress to celebrate the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s new theatrical exhibition, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

“This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler. So to come and design this gown for me is such an honor,” Kardashian West told Vogue on the red carpet. “This is about eight months in the making … He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”

She completed her look with “wet” hair, glistening KKW Beauty and TATCHA makeup and droplets on her nails.

A longtime collaborator with Vogue, Kardashian West and husband Kanye West starred with their children Chicago, 17 months, Saint, 3½, and North, 6, in a video for the magazine’s “73 Questions” series in April, where they talked about all things parenting ahead of welcoming their fourth child, son Psalm, the following month.

“You just have to wing it,” Kardashian West answered when asked the secret to successful child rearing. “My sisters and I are in a group chat, always getting parenting advice.”

Joked West, 42, from the bed — where he and Chicago were lounging together — “Uh, but they don’t get advice from me — can I get on that chat, please?”

“My kids have taught me how to be patient and just what’s important in life. … and Fortnite,” Kardashian West quipped — but in all seriousness, “I want my kids to be kind and to treat everybody the same way,” she said.