Want Some Fries with That? Kim Kardashian Pairs Versace with Couture Fast Food-Inspired Bag

Kim Kardashian West stopped by the drive-thru to grab an off-the-menu item before hitting the red carpet on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old continued her recent trend of tight and bright attire at the 25th anniversary celebration for vintage retailer, What Goes Around Comes Around, in Beverly Hills, pairing her vintage Versace mini with a crystal-covered carton of fries.

Kardashian West’s bag was far from fast food though. The rainbow clutch is Judith Leiber Couture.

She also paired the look with a pair of black shades, and Yeezy Season 5 Pvc pumps. Her hair was short once again, styled in a sleek, shoulder-length bob.

Kardashian West has a penchant for bold attire these days — and a source previously told PEOPLE that the reality star’s recent fashion statements represent a new chapter for her two years after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris and adjusted her appearance.

“She was toned down and out of the public eye after the robbery, but eventually she realized she needs to live her life,” the source said. “She has fun with fashion and style, and yes, it’s part of her image — to be glamorous and push boundaries. So she’s going to do it.”

This month alone, Kardashian West wore a metallic bathing suit alongside pal Larsa Pippen, 44, in Miami, and stepped out in an eye-catching yellow dress for the wedding of 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward.

On another occasion, she matched her neon green wig to her Lamborghini, and she chose a blindingly pink dress for sister Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party. She also just showed off a daring Gucci thong while posing in a neon green two-piece ensemble.

The source explained to PEOPLE that Kardashian West “is still going to be herself” when it comes to her attire.