Manfred Thierry Mugler, the same designer who made Kim Kardashian's iconic dripping wet Met Gala 2019 dress, created her futuristic Halloween look

Kim Kardashian Unveils Her Sexy 'CowBot' Halloween Costume: See the Look

Kim Kardashian West kept fans on the edge of their seats this Halloween by keeping her costume under wraps. The SKIMS mogul gave a quick glimpse of her look on Halloween night in an Instagram Story, but she finally gave everyone what they were waiting for — a full reveal — on her Instagram feed one day later.

Kardashian West, 41, merged the past (cowgirl) with the future (robot) to create a custom "cowbot" costume designed by French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"HALLOWEEN 2021- CowBot Costume by @manfredthierrymugler ⭐️ #SpaceCowboy," Kardashian West captioned her costume reveal on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The futuristic aluminum look features a bra, high-rise briefs, chaps, chunky belt buckle and even a built-in pistol and gun holster.

Kardashian West has a close relationship with Mugler, who famously crafted her iconic dripping wet 2019 Met Gala look. Mugler posted photos of Kardashian West's costume on Instagram and said, "Best Fun Energy in the Universe ♥️♥️♥️."

The designer also shared some of his sketches that helped bring the idea to life. " Drawing my CowBot Girl! @kimkardashian - #storyboard #bts ♥️♥️♥️ #Halloween #Costume #halloweencostume," Mugler wrote.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West is known for going all-out for Halloween with multiple costumes, but this year the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum only went with one.

Last year, the mom of four did a few family costumes and even recruited close friend Jonathan "FoodGod" Cheban for one fun moment.

The West family recreated Netflix's Tiger King for one costume. Kardashian West channeled Carole Baskin, while Cheban dressed as Joe Exotic and her four kids, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2 (whom she shares with ex Kanye West) dressed up as tigers.

Kardashian West even overcame her fear of spiders last year, by dressing up as the creepy-crawly creatures alongside her family.

This year, she celebrated Halloween with a trip to Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday, where she was spotted holding hands with SNL's Pete Davidson on a rollercoaster.

She made the Scary Farm trip with sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. (Davidson, 27, and Barker, 45, know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.)