Kim Kardashian Has a 'Bake Sesh' in Her Bra and Thong After Revealing Return to Long Hair

Kim Kardashian West got her bake on, Thursday night — while in her underwear, of course.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and KKW Beauty mogul shared a photo of her time in the kitchen to Instagram, snapped as she appeared to wipe chocolate batter off of a mixing spoon.

“Bake sesh,” Kardashian West captioned the pic.

She wore only an olive green bra and matching thong in the snap. Most surprisingly, Kardashian West’s long locks were back — less than a week after she debuted a short new bob.

“I went back long,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I couldn’t take it lol.”

Kim Kardashian West

Just on Sunday, Kardashian West had hinted that she was thinking about returning her hair to its previous length, tweeting, “Wait I miss my long hair 😢”

The mother of three stepped out earlier in the day with her new ‘do at the City of Hope poker tournament, where sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner both praised the look.

While Kim has been known to experiment with wigs and extensions, it appears her haircut was the real deal. Hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a photo on Instagram of her locks writing, “clean cut” and asking his followers, “How does Kim look with this new FRESH AF cut!”

Kim Kardashian West

She still had the cut when she appeared on Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! too.

During the interview, Kardashian West opened up about what happened behind the scenes when she spoke to President Donald Trump on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who was incarcerated for 22 years for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

Like her baking sesh, at the time Trump called her, Kardashian West wasn’t wearing much.

“I’m naked and my phone rings and I’m all glammed up,” she told Kimmel, explaining she was at a Steven Klein photo shoot. “I put a robe on and I was kinda bugging out during the shoot because I’m like ‘Oh, my God, all these amazing things are happening,’ ”

Trump’s timing didn’t leave Kardashian West embarrassed though. Before the segment was up, she revealed she wasn’t going to let the experience stop her from posing naked. “I’m still going to be me,” she said.

Meanwhile, the question remains who exactly snapped that picture of Kardashian West in her kitchen.

Could it be Kardashian West’s 5-year-old daughter North?

The tiny tot has been behind the lens for a few of her mother’s snapshots, including one for her mother’s sold-out Kimoji Cherry fragrance shared to Instagram on Monday morning.

“Thanks North for being the best photographer and coming through when mommy needed a good promo post!” Kardashian West wrote on the photograph.