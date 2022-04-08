The SKIMS founder found "self-esteem for her body" as a teenager when she saw Banks' natural curves on the cover of Sports Illustrated, the supermodel revealed

Kim Kardashian and Tyra Banks Dish on Their 'Heart-to-Heart Conversation' Before Joining Forces for SKIMS

"I've known Tyra for a really long time," Kardashian, 41, told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager when asked about how she approached the former America's Next Top Model host.

Kardashian continued, "I just have so much respect for her, so we just had an honest, heart-to-heart conversation, and she got to hear about what the brand stands for, why I started the brand and just all about supporting women."

According to Banks, 48, the conversation with Kardashian "helped me to step into my own, I guess, power and influence as an icon in the modeling industry."

Banks also revealed that Kardashian's connection to her was not only professional, but personal.

"She also talked about that I was a role model for her back in the day, which really touched me," Banks shared. "And she said when I was on the cover of Sports Illustrated, she hadn't seen boobs that were real and big, and curves — and she said that that gave her self-esteem for her body."

She continued, "So we had, like, a serious conversation, and I finally said, 'Let's do this!'"

Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel star in new SKIMS icon campaign Credit: Sandy Kim and Greg Swales

Banks especially connected to SKIMS' message of inclusivity. "This is something I've been talking about for decades. So, me curvier, me damn near almost 50 years old in this campaign — I think it is pretty empowering," she said.

She also noted, "I think I'm more confident today because the world accepts so many types of beauty."

Kardashian previously exclusively told PEOPLE: "Every woman is an icon. I see icons reflected in the women around me: my daughters, mom, and sisters. The women I work with each day are iconic, and so are the women I worked with for this campaign."

Kardashian and Banks also spoke with Kotb, 57, and Hager, 40, about their perspectives as women in business.

"From entrepreneur to entrepreneur I was like, 'This is a whole other level that the world doesn't know about you [Kim],' and I want you to know that it's next-level," Banks said of Kardashian's achievements with SKIMS.

Both women discussed how they thrive when they are underestimated, with Kardashian saying, "I really don't mind being the underdog and proving myself because I think that's what's always kept that fire under me."