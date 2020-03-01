Kim Kardashian Debuts Not One, But Two 'Fresh Off the Runway' Balmain Latex Suits in Paris

Kim Kardashian West is always ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion.

On Sunday, the reality star stepped out while in Paris for husband Kanye West‘s Sunday Service after revealing that she was gifted some of the latest looks from Balmain’s fall 2020 collection.

“I just got to Paris and look who is in my room,” the KKW beauty mogul and Skims creator said on her Instagram Story while sharing some footage of the many different outfits waiting for her in her room.

“She is cute, fresh off the Balmain runway, wow,” Kardashian West said of the different pieces. “You guys. Oh my God, this is insane. Olivier [Rousteing] you are too good to me.”

In her hotel room, the designer had laid out several couture tops, a few accessories to match, including a pair of long gloves, and left her a rack of set pieces, including two latex suits, in orange and chocolate brown, which Kardashian West later debuted.

Kardashian West shared photos of both looks on Twitter, captioning them “Balmain Latex Look 1” and “Balmain Latex Look 2,” as well as “Paris Love.”

With both looks, the mom of four styled her hair into a slick ponytail with a “matching latex hair tie” and added a pair of gold statement earrings while wearing the brown suit.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star later teased that she was also given two looks that weren’t shown on the Paris Fashion Week runway.

Two more Balmain latex looks coming that we’re not in his show! I might just keep them coming all night — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

“Two more Balmain latex looks coming that we’re [sic] not in his show! I might just keep them coming all night,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kardashian West was also in the French capital for her husband’s Sunday Service, which is often attended by big Hollywood names.

Supermodel Joan Smalls was the latest to attend one of the faith-based concerts and religious worship services, sharing a photo of the crowd on her Instagram Story.

“Praise Be to the All Mighty 🙏🏽 La Gloria siempre será De Dios,” she wrote.