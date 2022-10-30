Kim Kardashian is a business owner, mother, fashion icon and even a soon-to-be lawyer, but now she's adding one more role to that ever-growing list — Mutant.

The SKIMS founder, 42, transformed in blue for her latest Halloween moment, when she went as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men films on Saturday evening.

Kardashian showed off the outfit on her Instagram Story and Twitter, sharing her take on Rebecca Romijn's portrayal of the mutant in 2000's X-Men and the two sequels that followed: X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand.

In the pictures posted on her Story, Kardashian rocked a blue latex bodysuit, along with prosthetic bumps and bright blue face paint. For accessories, the mother of four opted for blue stilettos and yellow contact lenses, and she even dyed her hair red and slicked it back to complete her transformation into the shape-shifter.

Kardashian is known for taking things to the next level when spooky season rolls around.

In the past, she's gone as Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, has worn matching Princess Jasmine costumes with her eldest daughter North, dressed up as Pamela Anderson, and even decided to go as Carole Baskin of 2020's Tiger King in a leopard-print top and purple floral headband while her kids dressed as Tigers.

Of course, Kardashian's children were decked out in their Halloween best this year as well. Each of her four kids — North, 9, Saint, 6½, Chicago, 4½, and Psalm, 3 — all dressed up as a string of instantly recognizable music icons.

North went as late R&B legend Aaliyah, as she was dressed in a Tommy Hilfiger outfit similar to the late singer's 1997 ad for the brand's "Next Generation Jeans" campaign. Chicago put on her best Sade Adu, wearing an all-denim look with boots and a long braid, channeling the vocalist's "The Sweetest Taboo" video.

As for the boys, Psalm went as '90s MC Eazy-E, wearing a black Compton hat. Saint then could be seen wearing pigtail braids and a buttoned-up blue plaid shirt, dressed up as Snoop Dogg.

North and Kardashian previously gave followers a glimpse at all the spooky decorations they put up around their home in an Instagram Reel earlier this month.

The clip of their Hidden Hills, Calif. mansion shows a tree covered in bone and skull decorations, a gathering of faux "creepy people" having a bonfire, and several teeth-chattering white hand sculptures sticking out of the ground.

The hands were actually replicas of the hands of her loved ones, making it just a bit more spooky. "I had a molding party and they were all molded," Kardashian said in the clip. "These are my kids' hands. These are my nieces and nephews' hands. You can see some of our friends' hands."

The decorations also included a skull arch that wraps around the front door, plenty of cobwebs, and even some fake mummies to tie it all in. "We have a really creepy situation going on in here," Kardashian added.