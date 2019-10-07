See Every Amazing Throwback Photo Kim Kardashian Has Shared with the World

Like most sisters, starting from a young age the Kardashians always snatched pieces from each other’s closets — including a pair of coveted Barbie PJs.

“This looks like Khloé’s writing,” Kim said as she read the note aloud. “‘Kimberly, I took your Barbie PJs and I want to wear them on Friday. Call me at mommy’s if yes or no.’ Well if you took them already, how could I respond?!”