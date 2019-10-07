See Every Amazing Throwback Photo Kim Kardashian Has Shared with the World

ARMENIAN SISTERS

Kim Kardashian / Instagran

Before embarking on a special trip to Armenia with Kourtney to have their kids baptized, Kim shared a sweet throwback of them as teens in the ’90s. 

HITTING THE SLOPES

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

The Kardashian siblings learned to ski “at a really young age,” since the activity was one of their late father Robert Kardashian’s favorite pastimes. “Snow, blizzard or sunshine, we had to be on the slopes—and now I’m so glad we have those memories,” Kim said. 

TEENAGE DREAM

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Teenage Kim gave her own stylish spin to her school uniform: a T-shirt that read “REAL” across the chest, two barette clips and a chunky choker. 

DESTINED FOR STARDOM

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In the background of a video clip, Khloé predicted Kim’s future fame. “Her name is Kim. She’s really pretty. She’s going to be famous when she grows up,” Khloé said. 

“Oh, I know that,” Kim replied with a laugh.  

SISTERLY LOVE

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim (left) and Kourtney (right) looked like twins growing up so close in age. (They are a year and a half apart.)

CHEESEIN'

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Before proclaiming that she doesn’t like to to smile since it causes wrinkles, 4-year-old Kim beamed at the camera and accessorized her adorable look with a big pink bow. 

BEACH DAY

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim didn’t seem to pleased to spend a day by the ocean with Grandma MJ and best friend Allison.

COOL CHICKS

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

But once she started to enjoy the scene, she struck a quick pose with her girlfriend on a broken tree branch. 

'IT' ACCESSORY

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim’s love of hair bows continued into her teenage years. 

THE BIRTHDAY GIRL

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A friend whispered a secret in Kim’s ear as she celebrated her 13th birthday at a special surprise party. 

THE PRETEEN YEARS

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and her friends tried to act “super cool” when they were 12 years old. 

GLOW UP

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The KKW Beauty mogul shared a pic of herself and Kourtney before they started tweezing their brows or using makeup. 

GOING GRUNGE

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In 1992, Kim fully embraced the popular ’90s grunge style be wearing brown-nude lipstick and an edgy black choker. 

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Before becoming reality TV royalty, Kim and Kourtney got their first taste of the spotlight starring as extras in a Stair Climber Plus infomercial with Caitlyn Jenner (then known as Bruce).

ADIDAS OBSESSION

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The star still loves Adidas designs today, just as much as she did decades ago. 

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“How cute. I am going through all these old photos,” Kim said as she went on a throwback spree on Instagram. “Me and Kourtney! You guys I look like twins with Chicago. It’s not even funny. Like twins.”

SELFIE QUEEN

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Long before publishing her own 400+ page book of selfies, Kim became a master of the camera at a young age. “Look this was the first selfie I ever took,” she said. 

STYLISH SISTERS

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney may sometimes take cues from Kim’s style playbook now, but the sisters matched even more (wearing the exact same dress!) way back in the day. “Look our father-daughter dinner dance in Marymount 1994,” Kim said when she showed a photo of herself with Kourt and their dad. 

SOMETHING BORROWED

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Like most sisters, starting from a young age the Kardashians always snatched pieces from each other’s closets — including a pair of coveted Barbie PJs. 

“This looks like Khloé’s writing,” Kim said as she read the note aloud. “‘Kimberly, I took your Barbie PJs and I want to wear them on Friday. Call me at mommy’s if yes or no.’ Well if you took them already, how could I respond?!”

FAMILY PORTRAIT

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Even though Kim knew her “whole family is going to kill me” for posting this throwback, she couldn’t help but share this gem with the world. “But look at my grandma and grandpa and look at Rob and look at Kourtney miserable! And look at me. I’m very cool with my choker and my thick brows. And look at Khloé” Kim said. 

BIKINI BABE

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

As a teen, Kim loved snapping swimsuit photos just as much as she does today. Remember this set of photos when I was like 13 or 14 from Hawaii? And that is Allison and Simone and me and Kourt like in college,” she said. 

DADDY'S GIRL

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

When Kim was just 18, her dad gave her a supersweet gift for Christmas. “This was one of my Christmas presents in 1999,” she said. “What a nice dad.”

BEACH BUM

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Ok I was 13 here in Mexico. Look at those boobs,” Kim joked. “1994. So yeah, I was 13 in the summer. Sexy for 13, huh?”

MEXICAN GETAWAY

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and Kourtney have always loved their vacations in Mexico (Kourt celebrated her 38th birthday in Cabo last year). The sisters posed for a quick pic in bikinis during one trip there in 1994. 

MOM-IN-TRAINING

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Before Kim became a #momofthree herself, half-sisters Kendall and Kylie looked at her as a second mom, even making a handmade Mother’s Day card for Kim one year. 

“I found this Mother’s Day card from Kendall and Kylie. Is this not the funniest thing ever?” Kim said as she showed the front and back of the note. 

KIM'S CALENDARS

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Longtime Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans will never forget the episode when Kim created a sexy calendar for then-boyfriend Reggie Bush to celebrate his birthday. “Wait, who remembers my calendars?” she said. 

BACK TO SCHOOL

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim gave a glimpse at her 17-year-old self when flipping through her 1997 Marymount High School yearbook. “Who is ready for our 20 year reunion, girls? I am so excited! Marymount. Oh my God. There I am,” Kim said. 

BEST FRIENDS FOREVER

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Stylist Simone Harouche‘s friendship with Kim dates back over two decades. “Wait: me and Simone. How cute,” Kim said when she stumbled upon this photo of the two BFFs. “We’re 13. She was 14 but I was 13. But all we would do was listen to Snoop Dogg’s first album. I remember it. This trip to Mexico.”

KEY TO HER CAR

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

For her sweet 16, Kim’s mom and dad gifted her a brand new BMW — but not without any rules in place. “Okay, my dad would make me sign a contract for everything,” she said. “So this is a contract that my dad and I both signed to receive my car.”

PHOTOBOOTH FLASHBACK

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and her friends made special trips to the drugstore just to take pictures in a photobooth there. “Okay, in high school we would have our parents take us to Rite Aid and then go in the photo album and just use props and take pictures. And we just were so obsessed,” she said. 

FAMOUS FRIENDS

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim couldn’t help but share a shot of her now-famous friends growing up, Nicole Richie and Sara Foster, which she found in her scrapbook. “Young legends,” she said. 

NATURAL BEAUTY

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

At 11 years old, Kim still rocked her unlasered baby forehead hairs and the thin ’90s brows she would later regret

DRESS CODE

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It may be hard to believe, but the fashion-loving star had to wear a classic uniform every day to her private, Catholic all-girls school. “That is me in my school uniform, you could hardly tell,” Kim said. 

STRAIGHTENED OUT

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Nope, Kim wasn’t born with perfectly straight teeth, and had to wear braces for a bit just like the rest of us. “Look at my braces!” she said. 

BEAUTY REGRETS

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim still can’t get over how thin her eyebrows were back in the day. “That was me in 8th grade. Look at my eyebrows. Anastasia would be mortified,” she said, referencing her go-to brow expert, Anastasia Beverly Hills founder Anastasia Soare. 

SPECIAL SOMETHING

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Before her go-to Hermès Birkin bags, Kim went through a phase when she carried her special blanket, handmade by her grandmother, everywhere she went. “Look you guys, I would carry my blanket with my everywhere,” Kim said. And she still has it today! “I found it! The one my grandma gave me. My dad’s mom made me a blankey,” she continued. 

CRAZY FOR CLUELESS

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim’s obsession with Alicia Silverstone in Clueless had a major impact on her teenage style. “I would dress like Clueless on another level,” she said.

SHORT HAIR, DON'T CARE

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Drew Barrymore inspired Kim’s short ’90s bob from when she was in eighth grade. “I was obsessed with Drew Barrymore,” she said. 

MATCHY MATCHY 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and longtime friend Allison Statter always put their best fashion foot forward growing up. “Me and Allison were always so stylish. We’d go to Heidi’s in San Diego to eat. Maybe we were seven or eight [years old],” Kim said.  

COOL GIRL

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

At 12 years old, Kim epitomized the ’90s grunge style. “Look at who is the coolest,” she joked while looking at the collage of photographs. “On a scooter, on a pinball machine. So cool.”

TODDLER WITH 'TUDE

Kim started showing her sassy side when she was only a toddler. “Look at me giving major side eye,” she said. 

KANYE'S COLLECTION

Besides tons of throwback photos, Kim also showed husband Kanye West’s accessory collection that she’s archiving. “You guys, I just found all of Kanye’s original fun stuff that he’s worn. These iconic looks over the years,” Kim said. “I am making the coolest archive right now, maybe for our kids just to have.”

