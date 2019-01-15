Kim Kardashian West‘s famous figure has led to many diehard fans spending upwards of $240,000 on plastic surgery to become her true lookalike. Kim’s never shared her true feelings about women vying to get her look, until Monday night’s candid interview with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The Kardashian sisters didn’t hold back during the episode, especially when one fan called in to Cohen asking, “Do you ever get freaked out when people get plastic surgery to look like you?”

After some laughter from Khloé and Kourtney, Kim replied, “I think people should do whatever makes them happy. And I think that people should also like be themselves and be an individual.”

She continued, “But I’m flattered that that is something that they think, you know, that attracts them. That they’d want to look like.”

“Politically correct,” Khloé jokingly interjected.

Kourtney added, “You’re so politically correct this whole night!”

Kim shot back to defend herself by saying: “I just want them to be happy. So if that’s what makes them happy, honey, we can all use more beauty in the world. It’s fine!”

But not all of Kim’s doppelganger’s purposely tried to copy the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s look. Canadian fashion blogger Kamilla Osman, who has over 711,000 followers on Instagram, has an uncanny resemblance to Kim, but she told PEOPLE she never intended to look like a Kardashian.

“I didn’t try to emulate Kim’s look,” she said. “We happen to be from very similar backgrounds – I am Azeri, which borders Armenia, so I guess that played a role in our similarity. Most girls in my country have the same look.”

She added, “It was quite shocking to get such a reaction from the Internet. I never expected it, and I never even thought that I looked that much like Kim! There are a ton of people on Instagram who aren’t thrilled about the similarity, and they leave very harsh comments. It’s tough!”