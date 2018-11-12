Kim Kardashian Thinks Husband Kanye West Smells 'Like a Rich Person'

When Kim Kardashian West is asked what husband Kanye West smells like, only one word comes to her mind: Rich.

“I can’t explain it, but like a rich person. Like … money, I don’t know! He smells like what you think a really expensive, Saint Laurent fragrance campaign would be,” Kardashian West, 38, told The Cut while promoting her two new KKW Body fragrances.

The KKW Beauty mogul didn’t acknowledge her husband’s Twitter rants in Feb. 2016 in which he referenced being “$53 million dollars in personal debt” and publicly asked Facebook-founding billionaire Mark Zuckerberg for help.

As for herself, Kardashian West think she simply smells “so good.”

She added, “I layer my fragrances depending on how I’m feeling, because they put me in a mood. I’m always testing new fragrances, so people always come up to me and ask ‘What is that? That smells so good.’ I’ll always have a rich, fragrant, white floral in there, because that’s my favorite; I’ll layer jasmine, tuberose, and gardenia — I’m obsessed. It will be heavy on the gardenia.”

Kardashian West launched KKW Body II and KKW Body III fragrances on Nov. 2 as an extension of her wildly successful first KKW Body perfume, which featured a bottle molded into the exact shape of her own body.

The campaign for the star’s newest launch featured nude women with a range of body types and skin tones to promote more inclusivity.

“The feedback from KKW Body I was amazing, so I’m really excited for you guys to try out Body II + II! All three have such different vibes, including a unisex one (III), so now there’s a scent for everyone and every occasion,” Kardashian West said in a statement. “The campaign for these new fragrances is a celebration of the female body in all forms and seeing these women show off their bodies and being proud of who they are is such a strong and powerful message. I hope you love it as much as I do.”